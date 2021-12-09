Lady Indians fall to Ponca City

The Sequoyah Lady Indians fell to Ponca City, 53-26, Thursday in the CNB Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC in Tahlequah.
Sequoyah played close in the first quarter, netting seven points, while allowing the Lady Cats just nine. The second period was almost all PC, as their girls outscored the Lady Indians 15-4 for a halftime lead of 24-11.
The second half started out pretty well for the Lady Indians. They matched Ponca City point for point in the third eight minutes, 11-11. However, a 14-4 fourth in favor of the Lady Cats spelled the end for the Sequoyah girls.
Annaston Brown scored exactly half of Sequoyah's 26 points, netting 13 on a trio of treys, a deuce, and a pair of free throws. Harley Culie had four points, all in the first half, Emmary Elizondo hit a three-pointer in the third quarter, Kylie Marshall made a trey in the fourth, Alena Deer added two points, and Shailey Hair made one free throw.
"It was just one of those nights for us," Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said. "We turned the ball over way too much, and combine that with poor shooting, and it kinda leads to what happened.
"Ponca City's a pretty good ball club. They're a little more experienced than we are. We're still pretty young, and even the older ones don't have a lot of experience," he said. "We're still learning, so hopefully we'll get better."
Brown said he had 2-3 freshmen on the floor much of the time. "Like I said, we're pretty young." He indicated he still believed the Lady Indians would improve as the season went along.
When asked about the #13 ranking in Class 3A, Brown said he didn't really pay a lot of attention to early rankings. He said early rankings are usually based on projections, and not on actual performance.
The Lady Indians are now 1-3, and will play the East Central Lady Cardinals Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.