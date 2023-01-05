Lady Indians fall to Wagoner Lady Bulldogs

Sequoyah’s Lady Indians gave up the win to Wagoner’s Lady Bulldogs, 50-28, Thursday in the first night of play in the Lincoln Christian Tournament.
Sequoyah showed good ball movement, defense, and rebounding the first half but couldn’t seem to convert shots to points. Wagoner did a better job at that and left the Lady Indians trailing going into halftime 25-11.
The Lady Indians worked on getting a rally going with a few three pointers by No. 11 Wicahpi Cuny, a two point bucket by No.22 Anias Bible, to name a few. in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs continued the shooting contest and kept the lead, 40-23, heading into the fourth.
A trio of Lady Bulldog juniors – Ellee Bryant, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, and Gracy Shieldnight – kept the shots coming while the Lady Indians put up only five points by the end of the fourth. It wasn’t enough to erase Wagoner’s lead and the Lady Bulldogs won the contest over the Lady Indians with a final score of 50-28.
The Lady Indians will be back Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. for day two of the Lincoln Christian Tournament.
