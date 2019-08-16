Lady Indians go winless to start tournament

Sequoyah came up empty on opening day of the Sequoyah Tournament Friday. The Lady Indians dropped all three of their matches but won their first set of the season and played a couple of close sets.
Lady Indians vs Locust Grove L 23-25, L 22-25
The Lady Indians got the first score of the game from an ace by Daryl Hooper. The team went on to score the first five points of the game against the Lady Pirates. However, the Lady Pirates went on a 9-1 scoring run to take the lead in their first set.
The teams exchanged points throughout the game resulting in a 25-23 win for Locust Grove which included 10 lead changes.
The Lady Indians were down 18-12 against the Lady Pirates before going on a five-point run. Locust Grove pulled away with a 25-22 win to sweep Sequoyah despite the comeback run.
Sequoyah vs Westville L 21-25, W 25-18, L 12-15
The first set between Sequoyah and Westville was a back-and-forth set resulting in seven lead changes, but Westville was able to pull away with the win.
However, the Lady Indians dominated the second set. The team's hot 7-0 start was enough to spark a fire under the team. They never gave up the lead throughout the set to avenge their loss to begin the match.
The Lady Yellowjackets won the tiebreaker despite giving up a 2-0 start to the Lady Indians. The Lady Indians had a 9-8 lead late in the set, but Westville was able to go on a four-point run to take a commanding lead. Sequoyah was unable to overcome the point differential resulting in their second lost match of the day.
Sequoyah vs Wagoner L 16-25, L 16-25
The Lady Indians dropped the final two sets of the last match in the tournament. Wagoner had complete command throughout the two sets. They only gave up the lead once in both sets but tied up and regained the lead over the following serves.
The young Lady Indians has yet to win a match this season. They are experiencing injuries and have lost senior leaders from last year's squad but are not content with losing and strive to improve.
"We're not pleased with losing three games," said head coach Jay Herrin. "This is the first time we've never made it to the semi-finals in this tournament. We are getting close but close is not good enough and we are trying to everything we can. We have a young team with a lot of new starters. We are just not there yet; we have played a lot of people close but the difference between winning and losing is a small amount and we are making too many mistakes to win right now."
The Lady Indians play the Lady Bulldogs again on the road and will look to avenge their loss from Friday's tournament.
