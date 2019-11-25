Lady Indians have state title aspirations again

After a loss in the Class 3A State Tournament semifinals last season, the Sequoyah girls are hoping to bounce back and compete for the state title once again.
Last season, Sequoyah was 16-5 and was ranked within the top 700 teams in the nation. This year, new head coach Justin Brown, hopes to meet and even exceed expectations.
"This is my first year here and they have had a ton of success here in the past," said Brown. "Expectations are very high and we are all very excited to see where this season goes."
Returning for the Lady Indians, Lexi Keys will have a huge impact this season as one of the top players in the state. Last season, Keys averaged 20 points, four steals, six rebounds and five assists per game. She has signed to play at the University of Texas at Arlington to continue her basketball journey, but hopes to finish out her senior season strong.
"She is a great leader for us," said Brown. "She is an excellent player and teammate."
Another returning senior who makes a big impact on the court is Jaide Long. Last season, Long averaged five points, four rebounds and three steals per game.
Lana Gass is another senior who will help lead the team to victory this season. She averaged five points, five rebounds and two steals per game last year.
Brown strongly believes that the team has enormous potential for success this season, and he believes that his seniors are going to be a huge factor in that success.
"We are really going to be leaning on our seniors for success this season," said Brown.
Daryll Hooper is one of these seniors, however, she is coming off of an ACL tear that left her last season somewhat quiet. She hopes to bounce back and make big plays this year.
A young gun entering into the fray would be Alexsyah Goudeau. She is only a sophomore on the team this season, but Brown likes what he has seen in her so far and desires for her to make a big impact this season.
"Goudeau has really stepped up in practice," said Brown. "We are expecting big things from her this season.
The Lady Indians will begin their season with a home game against Keys on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
