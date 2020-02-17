FORT GIBSON -- The Lady Indians of Sequoyah added another notch to their belt Monday night.
In a season that's seen them beat bigger schools like Muskogee, Yukon, Grove, Victory Christian twice and barely losing to Class 6As top team Tulsa Washington, Sequoyah added Fort Gibson to that list with a 48-28 win in a game not as close as the score would indicate.
Class 3As top-ranked Lady Indians (22-1) got off to a fast start hitting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter while their three-quarter court zone trap took the Lady Tigers out of their game as they shot just 1-of-13 in the opening quarter. With the Lady Indians leading 6-2 with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter, Sequoyah ran off 20 unanswered points keeping Fort Gibson, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, scoreless for over nine minutes and owned a commanding 30-7 lead at the half on the way to their 18th straight victory.
"They're a really good team but we jumped out early and maintained that lead through the second half," said Sequoyah head coach Justin Brown. "This is a tough place to play and win and I was really proud of the way we played tonight. We got to play a lot of girls and still played at a high level."
The Sequoyah offense sputtered a little in the third quarter going just 2-of-11 from the field but the defense continued to make life miserable for Fort Gibson as the Lady Tigers turned the ball over 20 times. Late in the third and most of the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers (21-2) looked more like themselves but still hit only nine field goals the entire game and shot 31 percent while Sequoyah hit 45 percent on the night (17-of-38). The Lady Indians led by as many as 28 points early in the fourth quarter before Fort Gibson went on an 11-2 run to end the game.
Two seniors led the way for the Lady Indians as Texas-Arlington signee Lexy Keys scored 21 points and Daryl Hooper added 14. Zoey Whiteley was the only Lady Tiger to make it into double figures with 13 points.
BOYS: SEQUOYAH 64
FORT GIBSON 47
The Indians used 14 players to wear down the Tigers and capture the win. A physical defense helped make up for what coach Jay Herrin called a disappointing first half on offense.
"Depth has been a big plus for us this year. We shuffle those kids in and out the whole game and they can all play. We'll often use 10 or 12 guys in the first half," said Herrin. "We didn't shoot very well in the first half. We got it in our heads that if one guy isn't hitting, then I can't hit either and that's really frustrating as a coach. We had some mental mistakes that we're going to have to tighten up before the weekend."
The Tigers played without starting guard Tommy French, still nursing an injured leg and then coach Todd Dickerson made an unusual decision. Although down by just eight points at half time, the Tiger coach pulled all of his starters the entire second half, perhaps thinking back to last year when ace shooter Conner Calavan was injured in the game at Sequoyah and didn't recover much for the playoffs.
"Sequoyah is pretty good. They play great man-to-man defense and they hit the boards well against us," said Dickerson. "As far as not playing the starters, it's been a long road to get here and I just wanted them to have a chance to play healthy for the playoffs and I didn't want to chance an injury."
The Indians scored the first five points of the third quarter to stretch their lead to 13 and Fort Gibson was never able to close the gap.
In an unusual twist, neither team had a player score in double figures with Brayden Haddock and CJ Soap each getting nine points for the Indians while Max Wicks came off the bench to hit three treys to lead the Tigers with nine points.
All four teams start the long playoff trek this Saturday evening at home with the Indians hosting Dove Science Academy while Fort Gibson will entertain Sallisaw in district playoff action.
