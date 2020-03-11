Lady Indians, Indians set for Class 3A State Tournament

After a long, hard-fought season, Sequoyah will advance to the State Tournament where they will face one of Class 3A's best teams on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Sequoyah will face off against 25-5 No. 8 Comanche at 3:30 p.m. in the Fairgrounds Arena. Comanche is 5-1 in the postseason and is coming off a 44-42 win over No. 14 Kingston. However, Sequoyah has won their last 22 games and looks to continue that winning streak throughout the State Tournament.
The Lady Indians have faced numerous talented teams over the regular and postseason and believe that has been a benefit for preparing for the State Tournament. The team will enter the State Tournament with a 26-1 record with their lone loss coming from 6A No. 6 Booker T. Washington in the Tahlequah Tournament Championship. The Lady Indians finished with a 14-1 record against ranked teams and a 10-1 record against top-10 teams.
"Without a doubt, our schedule has been a benefit to us," said head coach Justin Brown. "Those teams just kind of test you a little bit, show you what you need to work on and that's been a big bonus for us."
Entering the final stretch of the season, Brown wants his team to remain consistent. Spectators shouldn't expect anything to change in their game plan or preparation heading into Thursday's matchup against Comanche.
"I think at this time you're not going to do anything different," said Brown. "Really, if you do, I think you're kind of crazy. You've got to stick with what you've done that got you to where you are. We've been successful doing the things we've done and we're just going to continue doing that. We'll throw in some wrinkles here or there, maybe, but the general game plan has been pretty consistent going into the playoffs."
While the game plan will not change, the players have certainly changed since the beginning of the season. The Lady Indians were already a dominant team entering the season, but they have grown into a complete team that is ready to face the state's top competition.
"I think as the season has gone on; we've gotten much better on both sides of the court," said Brown. "Defensively, we've continued to get better and offensively, as the year has gone on, in the half-court we've gotten better. I think in the beginning we were scoring a lot on transition and we've been able to expand that a little bit more and be more successful in the half-court on offense as well. We're just excited over the way we've been playing and hopefully we can continue to do that over of this week."
Senior Lexy Keys has been the team leader in points and assists throughout the season, averaging 17 points and 4.5 assists a game while pitching in 4.5 rebounds a game. Junior Smalls Goudeau averages 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists a game. Jordan Gann leads the team in rebounds and averages 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assist a game.
Brown is excited for the team to compete in the State Tournament during his first year as Sequoyah's head coach and is excited about his team's performance.
"I'm excited about the way we're playing right now," said Brown. "I'm excited for these kids and we've got some leaders in this bunch. We've had a good practice and we're excited to go and play on Thursday."
Indians make eighth straight state tournament appearance
Class 3A No. 9 Sequoyah is 5-1 in the postseason with their only loss coming from No. 4 Beggs in the Regional Championship. However, Sequoyah was able to get their revenge amidst the 54-49 comeback win during the fourth quarter of the Area Tournament.
Sequoyah enters the State Tournament with a 22-7 record and prepares to take on the 23-3 No. 2 Roland Rangers for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday in the Oklahoma City University Arena. Roland is on an eight-game winning streak that started before the playoff. However, they have only played six games against ranked opponents while Sequoyah has played in 12 ranked games this season. Head coach Jay Herrin believes that Sequoyah's schedule has prepared them for a playoff push.
"I think our schedule does prepare us for the playoffs," said Herrin. "Playing against those teams shows you what you have, where you might need to do some work and how you measure up against good competition. Roland is a very talented team. They're very physical and have a dominant post player who is 6'6" kid inside who can really play. He's a really good athlete and they have some good guard play who can shoot and are good defensively. We're going to have our work cut out for us for sure."
Throughout the season, the Rangers have shown the ability to switch between different defensive schemes. The Indians must be prepared for any situation that may occur on the court Thursday evening.
"Depending on what they do defensively, they play a lot of man, but they have been playing some zone, we'll have to have a game plan for either defense that we see," said Herrin. "Plus, they full-court pressure and half-court trap a lot, so we've really got to have everything we have ready to go because they're going to throw a lot of things at us. Our game plan is just to control the kid inside and be able to hang on to their guards. Their guards are very quick and great penetrators, so we'll try to keep them out of the lane. Hopefully, on offense, we'll be able to shoot the ball well and get the ball inside and get some production there."
Herrin and the Indians' players are confident they will be able to compete in the tournament. However, being the No. 9 team in the state, they realize they are the underdogs entering the tournament. They are not going to enter Thursday's game unprepared to face one of the state's top-ranked teams.
"We've gotten stronger and more confident as the year has gone on and our kids have great attitudes," said head coach Jay Herrin. "They work hard, and I couldn't ask for a better group of kids to coach. They're doing everything I ask them to do and hopefully we catch a break or two because there's a reason why Roland is a number one seed in the tournament and we're the eighth seed.
"On paper, it would be quite an upset but we're going into this game to win and get into the semi-finals and hopefully winning that and the finals. Our kids are confident and hopefully we can perform up to our level we need to and be able to have some success."
Following Thursday's game, Sequoyah will hold the record for the most consecutive appearance in the State Tournament by basketball teams from the same school. Both the boys' and girls' teams will participate in their eighth-consecutive State Tournament.
