The Sequoyah Lady Indians slowpitch softball team plundered the Cave Springs Lady Hornets' nest, Friday, pounding out 25 hits, including a double, a triple, and two homers, on their way to a 22-1 victory, their third win in a row, bringing them up to a 4-6 record.
The Lady Indians racked up 13 runs in the top half of the first inning, and never looked back. Rylee Bush singled, Ashlyn Guinn reached on an error, and Harley Culie brought them both home with a triple. Later in the frame, Rylee Bush hit an inside-the-park homer with one on. Still later in the same first inning, Annaston Brown beat out an inside-the-park home run, scoring two ahead of her, and giving the Lady Indians a 13-0 lead before the host Lady Hornets ever came to bat.
The Lady Indians added seven more runs in the second after Jennie Whitekiller, Angel Jones, and Karissa Bunch hit consecutive singles, loading the bases, and Bush doubled, scoring two. A Cave Springs error, and five more singles by Lady Indian batters, brought five more Sequoyah girls across the plate, good for a 20-0 lead.
The final two runs came in the top of the third on a series of singles, and sacrifices by several Lady Indians, including Jones, Bush, Wahleah Jackson, Culie Skiela Hamby, Brown, and Macy McCrary, bringing Cave back to the plate, trailing the Lady Indians 22-0. The Lady Hornets managed one run in the bottom of the third, but it was much too little, much too late.
When all the bookwork was finished, Brown had collected six RBIs, on four hits, including a round-tripper. Bush checked in with four ribbies on four hits,, including a four-bagger and a double.
Culie, Hamby, and Bunck each had two RBIs, and Culie had a triple, the team's only triple of the year.
Culie leads the Lady Indians in fence-clearers with four, while Bush also has four homers, two out and two inside the park. Guinn also had one over the fence, and Brown has an inside the park home run.
Culie also leads the team in RBIs (runs batted in) with 20, followed by Bush with 13Carey Folsum with nine, and Hamby and Brown each with seven. Bush also has six doubles, and Folsum, the only other Lady Indian with more than one two-bagger, has two.
The Lady Indians had a substantial lead over Cave Springs in game two when the game was delayed for reasons unknown to any one not at the game.
CORRECTION: The previous story about Keys-Sequoyah baseball had Keys winning 14-9. One stat page on GameChanger lists 14-9 as the final, another lists 14-10.
The Sequoyah Indians did indeed score one run in the bottom of the seventh inning, making 14-10 the final score.
