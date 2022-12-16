Lady Indians keep Lady Eagles grounded

Claremore Sequoyah won the tip off Friday night however good defense by the lady Indians forced a turnover and a two-point layup by Sequoyah’s No. 20 Shailey Hair. The Eagles returned with a two of their own.
A few turnovers later, the Eagles sent Anias Black of the Lady Indians to the line to shoot for an extra point. Good ball movement by the Lady Indians scored two more by No. 20 Hair with 5:00 left in the quarter. A big three ball by Rylee Bush puts Lady Indians up 10-2 with 3:54 to go. Sequoyah’s No. 5 Julisa Silva with another three 2:42 to go.
Lady Eagles No. 20 ended up being sent to the line but didn’t drop the bucket. After turning the ball over and giving possession back to the Lady Indians, Carey Folsom brought the ball down and put up a three. Anias Bible closed out the quarter with two made free throws. Solid defense by the Lady Indians forced the Eagles to turnover the basketball and left them trailing the Lady Indians 20-7 at the end of the first.
Eagles came out in the second and put two on the board but turnovers prevented them from converting possessions to points. A drive to the goal by Bible took the Lady Indians up 24-10 with 4:08 left in the second. Sequoyah’s Lady Indian Wicahpi Cuny with a layup through the Eagle defense added to the Lady Indian lead. With tough defense and capitalizing on turnovers the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Eagles in the first half 33-16.
The third quarter started out with a Lady Eagle turnover and a two point bucket by Lady Indian, Anias Bible. Sequoyah defense kept the theme going through the third with their tough defense forcing Lady Eagle turnovers and converting those to points on the board. Layney Smith put up a three ball off the bench. Directly after, a three ball by No. 22 Bible kept the Lady Eagles down at the start of the fourth with a score of 53-22.
Sequoyah’s No. 12 blocked an Eagle shot resulting in a pass to Layney Smith for a fast break and a trip to the line for two. With 4:53 left Lady Indians Abby Combs dropped a three to bring the Lady Indian lead to 60-22. Two points by No. 12 Tylee Ford and No. 32 Jaycee Gideon at the end of the fourth sealed the deal.
Tahlequah Sequoyah kept Claremore Sequoyah chasing a win and ended up dominating with a final score of 66-29, Lady Indians.
Leading the Lady Indians Friday night was No. 22 Anias Bible with 22. Adding points to the Lady Indians win were Layney Smith, Julisa Silva, Rylee Bush, Wicahpi Cuny, Tylee Ford, Rayna Falcon, Shailey Hair, Carey Folsum, and Abby Combs.
The Lady Indians will be back in action on Jan. 3 at Adair, 6 p.m. The Indians chased the Eagles Friday night, ending in a loss 62-51. For the full story, visit the online edition at www.tahlequahdailypress.com first thing Saturday morning.
