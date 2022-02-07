Saturday, Feb. 5, was a good day to be a Sequoyah Lady Indian or a Hulbert Lady Rider, as both won fairly easily. On the flip side, the day didn't go as well for the Indians and Riders, as both lost.
Lady Indians cruise past Inola, 52-40: The Sequoyah Lady Indians wasted no time taking charge of the Inola Lady Longhorns, Saturday, at The Place Where They Play. They rushed out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter.
The Lady Indians faltered in the second, scoring just four points, while allowing Inola to score 10, sending the game into halftime knotted at 20-20. Both teams were consistent in the game. The Lady Indians scored 16 in three of the four quarters, while Inola scored 10 points in each period.
Simple math quickly shows the 20-20 halftime score turned into 36-30 by the end of the third, and finally the 52-40 final score.
Emmary Elizondo was the top Lady Indian scorer, pumping in 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers, a two-pointer, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Carey Folsum dialed long distance three times, added a deuce, and 2-of-4 from the line, for 13 points. Annaston Brown scored eight on a pair of threes, and a perfect 2-of-2 at the charity stripe.
Harley Culie powered in six points on the inside, Alene Deer added four points, and Shailey Hair and Kylie Marshall each contributed three.
The Lady Indians shot a respectable 75% at the charity stripe, making 12-of-16 attempts, and they made an equal number of two-point and three-point shots, eight each.
Lady Riders roll to 68-40 win over Gore: The Hulbert Lady Riders traveled to Gore on Saturday, and totally dominated the game against the Lady Pirates. They won every quarter, 17-5, 15-11, 16-10, and 20-14 respectively.
Spectators were heard yelling at the officials, saying they should call some fouls on the Hulbert girls. However, the record book vindicated the officials, who, incidentally, did a good job, showing Gore shot 31 free throws while the Lady Riders shot just 19. Gore made 17 of their 31 attempts, while the Lady Riders were 11-of-19 from the charity stripe.
Nine Lady Riders put points on the board for Hulbert, topped by Brea Lamb with 19, the only girl from either team to score in each quarter.
Gabby Cook hit three shots from each side of the three-points line, totalling 15. Alyssa Fair finished with seven, Lily Brown and Chloe White each added six, Alison Cole tossed in five, Maddy Potts and Dillin Stilwell each contributed four, and Calan Teague made a pair of free throws for two points.
"It was a pretty good win today," Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. "We had three days off, one virtual day and two snow days, and the girls didn't do anything. Today they looked a little sluggish out there, and it was because of their time off.
"We were short two rotational girls today because of the weather, and we missed them," McClure said. "We had seven turnovers in the first half, then had 20 in the second half, and I think that was just laziness.
"We have to get that fixed," he added. "You let that go, and it will come back to bite you in the butt."
The Lady Riders are 7-14.
Inola takes care of Indians, 75-53: A basketball game is divided into periods, four of them, called quarters. All four must be played to have a complete game. The Sequoyah Indians would have had a close game if the first quarter could be tossed out, counted as warm up or something. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way, and the 20-5 Inola lead at the end of the quarter counts.
The Indians stepped it up in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 22-21, but still trailed 41-27 at halftime. The rest of the game belonged to Inola, as the Longhorns won the third period 13-8, and withstood an 18-point fourth by the Indians, claiming the final, 75-53.
Four Indians hit double figures, led by Brody Young with 13, Jayden Harvey, back after being out more than a week, with 12, and Jayden Teehee and Alex Elizondo each with 10.
Kobe Rider checked in with four points, and Josiah Robbins and Jake Brown rounded out the scoring with two each.
"The kids played hard after we dug a huge hole early," Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said. "You can't give good teams like Inola a 20 point lead with early mistakes.
"But I was pleased with our effort and how we competed after that first quarter," Walker added.
Gore routs Riders, 54-26: An extremely short-handed Hulbert Riders team made the trip to Gore, Saturday, and were treated roughly by their hosts.
Between injuries, illness, and the weather, only eight Riders suited up for the game, forcing Coach Jordan Hill to dig deep for supporting help.
By the end of the first quarter, Gore had notched an 11-6 lead, and increased it to 36-14 at intermission.
Tyler Simpson made the only Rider points in the third period, a trey from somewhere near the county line, it seemed. Gore posted its least point production in the quarter, scoring just nine, but increasing the lead to 41-17. Gore took the final quarter as well, 13-9, for the final score, 54-26.
Only three Riders scored in the game, and only one, Tanner Vaughn, made double figures with 14.
Simpson made a trio of threes in the game, totalling nine points. Aiden Longan finished with three points.
"We started off decent," Coach Hill said. "Tanner Vaughn hit a couple big threes for us early, and then our big guy, Aiden Longan, got in foul trouble.
"I saw some good things today, but we have to get better on the boards," he said.
Hill said the Riders were short several Saturday, including two with season-ending injuries, and another with sickness.
The Riders are now 7-12.
