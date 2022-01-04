The Sequoyah Lady Indians wasted no time Tuesday night letting the visiting Adair Lady Warriors know they weren’t welcome at The Place Where They Play, trouncing the visitors 66-28.
The Sequoyah girls bounced out to a 15-3 lead in the first period, and added five more in the second before Adair could put more points on the board. By halftime, Sequoyah had increased the lead to 27-11.
The third period started out ugly, with both teams playing sloppily. However, a three-pointer from the next county by Annaston Brown lit a fire under the Lady Indians, and the Sequoyah girls ended up scoring more points in the quarter than they’d scored the entire first half. The score going into the final eight minutes had the Lady Indians ahead 55-28.
With the Sequoyah first six on the bench for most of the last stanza, the Lady Indians still outscored Adair 11-10, to post the lopsided win.
Eleven Lady Indians chalked up points in the game, led by Brown with 14, including a pair of treys, and two-for-two from the charity stripe. Emmary Elizondo finished with 12, including a three, and one-of-two from the free throw line. Harley Culie also notched double figures, posting 10 hard-earned points in the paint, plus a free throw, for 11.
Other contributing points included Kylie Marshall with a pair of treys for six, Shailey Hair with five, Alena Deer four, the quartet of Rylie Bush, Jacklyn Soap, Carey Folsum, and Taytum Hooper each scoring three. Bush, Soap, and Folsum each had a trey, while Hooper scored three the old-fashioned way. Karleigh Silva rounded out the scoring with two.
Sequoyah head coach Justin Brown said he didn’t really know what to expect after not playing for a couple of weeks. “But, I thought they came out and did a really good job,” he said. He admitted the start of the second half was a bit sloppy, and that his girls had a bit of a letdown in the second quarter.
“There’s some things we did tonight tat we worked on during the break,” he said, “and we just need to work on the little things, that’s what’s important to me, knowing when to drive and when not to drive.”
The Lady Indians are now 5-4 on the season, and will be participating in the Lincoln Christian Tournament this weekend. Their first game will be Thursday, Jan. 6, at 4:00 p.m. against 4A Stilwell.
