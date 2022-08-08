The Sequoyah Lady Indians wasted no time in taking charge of the softball game at Keys, Monday evening, defeating the Lady Cougars 19-4 in three innings.
The Lady Indians scored five in the first inning, 13 in the second, and one in the third to claim the season-opening victory.
Wahleah Jackson, a sophomore, was the winning pitcher for Sequoyah, tossing two innings, striking out six, allowing two runs on three hits, and walking one.
Offensively, the Lady Indians got lots of help from the Keys girls. The Lady Cougars committed 12 errors, walked 12 batters, and hit eight more.
On the other side of the field, Bailey Davis and Paige Foreman each had a triple for the Lady Cougars, and Ella Green knocked a double, sending two runs home.
Maddie Hamby took the loss for Keys.
The two teams will meet again today, this time at the Lady Indians’ home field at Sequoyah. Game time is 4:00 p.m.
