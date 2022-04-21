The Sequoyah Lady Indians have had a busy two days. Tuesday, they traveled to Fort Gibson for a doubleheader. They won the first game, 16-8, then lost the nightcap, 8-5.
Wednesday, GameChanger shows the Lady Indians played three games, of which at least two were in the District Tournament. The first game shown on the GameChanger app lists the Lady Indians playing Salina's Lady Wildcats.
The two teams went toe-to-toe from the beginning. Neither team could score during the first two innings, then the excitement began. Salina scored three in the top of the third, and the Lady Indians scored four in the bottom. Sequoyah added two more in the fourth. Salina put up a run in the fifth, the Lady Indians answered with three. At this time, Sequoyah led 10-5.
Salina's girls broke out their bats in a big way in the top of the sixth, slamming numerous singles, doubles, triples, and home runs, logging 10 runs in the inning to take a 15-10 lead.
The Lady Indians weren't ready to quit, though. In the bottom of the sixth, the Sequoyah girls put together a series of hits, walks, and errors, including five doubles, adding six runs to take a one run lead going into the seventh, and final inning, 16-15.
They couldn't hold the lead, though, as Salina tied the game at 16-16 in the top of the seventh. The Lady Indians got the bottom of the seventh started right when Ashlyn Guinn doubled, and scored when Jennie Whitekiller hit a walk-off single, giving the Lady Indians the 17-16 win.
The Lady Indians had 28 hits in the game, led by Annaston Brown with five, including an out-of-the-park home run, three doubles, and six runs batted in. Harley Culie had three hits, all doubles, and collected four RBIs. Guinn also had three doubles, while Whitekiller, Carey Folsum, and Skielah Hamby each had one double.
In District play, in a three team District between Sequoyah, Salina, and Oktaha, the Lady Indians faced off against Oktaha, but could only muster one run, a home run by Culie in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, Oktaha scored two in the first, six in the second, and five in the fourth to end the game by run-rule, 13-1.
Oktaha sent Salina home with a 14-0 thumping, bringing about a second meeting between Oktaha and the Sequoyah Lady Indians.
Oktaha was in the groove, and wasted no time throwing six runs on the board in the top of the first inning. They added eight more in the second, and one in the third.
The Lady Indians, trailing 15-0, finally managed to push one run across in the bottom of the third, but more was needed, and the game ended. Rylie Bush, Folsum, and Culie hit back-to-back singles, then on a line drive, Bush scored.
Tuesday evening, at Fort Gibson, Culie and Brown each had a home run and a double, and Bush added a double, to help power the Lady Indians to a nine-run first, and eventually a 16-8 victory over Fort Gibson. The trio had eight of the Lady Indians' hits in the game.
The second game didn't go as well, as Fort Gibson used a six-run second inning to post a final 8-5 victory. The Lady Indians had one in the first, two in the second, and two in the fifth. Culie had a homer in the game, and Bush legged out a double.
The Lady Indians finished their season at 10-9.
