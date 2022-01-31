Lady Indians pluck Lady Eagles, 59-20

The Sequoyah Lady Indians put their first points on the board approximately 15 seconds into the game against Claremore Sequoyah, Monday night in The Place Where They Play. Thirty one minutes and 45 seconds later, by the game clock, the Sequoyah girls had pounded home 57 more points, while holding the visiting Claremore Sequoyah Lady Eagles to a mere 20.
In fact, Claremore didn't get on the scoreboard at all until the 1:41 mark of the first period. The Lady Indians finished with thirteen in the period, including six from Annaston Brown, four from Emmary Elizondo, and three by Kylie Marshall.
Claremore had a better second, putting 10 up in the quarter, but the Lady Indians had an answer, scoring 12 of their own, taking a 25-13 lead into halftime. Elizondo tossed in a pair of threes from somewhere near the county line, and the trio of Brown, Harley Culie, and Rylee Bush each added two.
The Lady Eagles scored the last points of the third period, but, unfortunately for the Claremore girls, that was also their first points of the period, a pair of free throws with 2:14 remaining in the period.
The Lady Indians had scored 13 during the same time, picking up five from Elizondo, three from Carey Folsum, and five from Brown.
The fourth quarter was pretty much a JV affair. After Culie made a basket, and Alena Deer, who had rolled an ankle earlier in the game, only to return in the fourth, nailed a three, Coach Justin Brown emptied his bench. Julisa Silva responded with a pair of treys, Rayna Falcon had a three, Karleigh Silva made a three, and Jacklyn Soap made a pair of deuces to end the Lady Indians scoring with 21 in the quarter, and 59 for the game.
Oh yeah, Claremore hit a trey at the 4:00 mark of the period, and later added another basket.'
Eleven Lady Indians scored in the game, but only one, Elizondo, hit double figures with 15
Culie finished with nine, Brown had eight, J. Silva scored six, Soap finished with four, a rash of Lady Indians scored three, all on three pointers, including Falcon, K. Silva, Marshall, Deer, and Folsum. Bush rounded out the scoring with two.
Coach Justin Brown said he thought the Lady Indians came out a little flat, a little dead-legged.
"We challenged them at halftime to do better," Brown said, "to execute better. I was real proud of them, the way they responded.
"We knew {Claremore) could shoot, and we tried real hard to know where they were at all times, and I think the girls did that well," he said.
The Lady Indians are now 10-9.
INDIANS FALL HARD TO EAGLES: The Claremore Sequoyah Eagles wasted no time exerting their dominance over Sequoyah's Indians, finishing the game at 77-30.
The first quarter, actually the whole game, seemed to go the visitors way. Claremore took a 23-8 lead in the first quarter, pushed it to 38-29 at halftime, and 52-22 at the end of the third quarter.
The Indians scored eight points in each of the first, third and fourth quarters, and just six in the second.
Claremore is a top-ranked team, with all their players, while the Indians are still playing short-handed.
No Indian scored in double figures, although six different players scored. Brody Young led the way with seven points, Kobe Rider and Jake Brown each scored six, Jayden Teehee added five, Alex Elizondo finished with four, and Jeremiah Robbins had two.
Coach Jeff Walker said the Indians did improve in some things, but didn't take advantage of some chances they had.
"We did a better job communicating tonight," Walker said. "Kobe (Rider) stepped up for us tonight.
"Inola comes to town Saturday," he said. "They're another very good team. We don't have any easy ones before the playoffs," he said.
The Indians are now 3-15.
Sequoyah will host Inola this Saturday. Game time is 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.