Lady Indians pop Roland; Sequoyah volleyball falls

Fifteen consecutive wins and counting. That's what the Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team has put together since the Vian series way back on August 29th. While both Sequoyah and Kansas are tied at 11-1 in districts, due to point differentials Kansas sits at number one in District 3A-6 and Sequoyah at 2nd place.
Sequoyah celebrated Senior Night by run-ruling Roland twice Tuesday to complete district play 10-0 and 12-0. Senior Pitchers, Harley Culie and Ashlyn Guinn both picked up wins. Alyssa (Jett) Tiddark went 2 for 4 at the plate and 2 RBIs on the day. Jenny Whitekiller went 1 for 3 and 2 RBIs.
In the first game, Sequoyah scored six runs in the first inning. Two runs were added in the second and one each in the third and fourth inning. Sequoyah had no errors while Roland had three. Guinn only allowed one hit and she had two strikeouts.
Sequoyah had nine hits in the game. Carey Folsum-Soap, Rylee Bush, and Skielah Hamby had two hits each while Culie and Annaston Brown had one hit each.
In the second game, Sequoyah scored 11 runs in the opening inning. The Lady Indians also committed no errors while Roland had 6 for the game. The Lady Rangers had no hits against Culie in four innings with eight strikeouts. Culie had two hits and Folsum-Soap, and Guinn had one each.
"We've got it going. We've got to keep it going for the playoffs." Coach Jeff Turtle said about his team.
Sequoyah will next be in action at the NSU Tournament Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, the Lady Indians will play Poteau and Fort Gibson. Saturday's games will be against Pryor and Hilldale.
Lady Indians fall to Inola in volleyball: The Sequoyah Lady Indians lost to 4A #6 Inola in volleyball at The Place Where They Play. They were defeated in three sets, 15-25, 16-25, and 7-25.
"Inola is a great team. They do a lot of things right. Very athletic and very experienced. They played very well together on the court and we couldn't keep up. I think if we were quicker and anticipated better we would have had a closer match. They have a great program." Said Sequoyah Volleyball Coach Laurin Keen.
The match with Okay has been cancelled so Sequoyah will play at home against Hulbert on Monday with a JV match at 4 p.m. and varsity set to play at 5 p.m.
