Lady Indians prepare for slow-pitch season

A young, but talented, Lady Indians squad have prepared to kick off the season.
After about seven seasons of coaching slow-pitch softball for Sequoyah High School, head coach Jeff Turtle is excited to see where this young Lady Indians team goes. Sequoyah will start out their season this spring in the Oktaha tournament, which is scheduled to start on March 23. During Jeff Turtle's time as softball coach, the Lady Indians have won a state championship and a few runners-up honors in slow-pitch.
"We will be a little young with just one senior. Most will be freshman," said Turtle.
The team will look for leadership from the lone senior Lady Indian, Carey Folsum, along with returning slow-pitch players Rylee Bush, Macy McCrary, and Wahleah Jackson.
"By the end of April we hope to be playing well enough to make a run in the playoffs," said Turtle.
The Lady Indians will hit the dirt Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. in Oktaha, where they will take on Union.
