Sequoyah won its 20th straight game to start the season Tuesday evening with an 8-1 road win over Lincoln Christian in Tulsa.
The Lady Indians scored six of their runs in the third inning and were up by seven runs before Lincoln Christian could manufacture a run.
Sequoyah, 20-0 under head coach Jeff Turtle, was sparked in the third by RBI singles from Ryleigh Clinton and Shy Stopp. Smalls Goudeau also pushed across a run after reaching on a fielder's choice.
Amiah Galcatcher and Madi Joice each finished with two hits to lead the lineup, which produced eight hits. Joice had the lone extra-base hit, a double, and drove in one run.
Joice went the distance in the pitcher's circle, allowing one unearned run on three hits over seven innings. Joice recorded 10 strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Indians will be at the Silo Tournament on Thursday and Friday before returning home to face Dewey in a doubleheader next Monday.
