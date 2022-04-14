The Sequoyah Lady Indians played one game against Oaks, Thursday, instead of two against Oktaha, as was originally scheduled. They walloped the Oaks girls soundly, 19-9 in four innings.
The Lady Indians went on a scoring spree early with four in the first inning, and kept it up through the end, adding four in the second, eight in the third, and three in the fourth to end it.
Macy McCrary and Jennie Whitekiller each collected three RBIs, while Alyssa Tiddark drove in two. Harley Culie and Annaston Brown each had three hits, and Rylee Busy, Ashlyn Guinn, and Carey Folsum each had two hits.
Unlike a couple of nights ago when the Lady Indians had multiple homers, triples, and doubles, Thursday, they had 13 hits, all singles.
They are now 8-6 on the season.
TUESDAY: The Sequoyah Lady Indians slo-pitch softball team participated in a three-way at Vian, Tuesday, and won both games they played. For those who may be wondering what a three-way is, it's where three teams meet in a common location, and each team plays the other two teams. Tuesday, at Vian, the Lady Indians beat up on Sallisaw, 15-6, then outlasted and outblasted Vian, 27-23.
The Lady Indians started slow against Sallisaw, scoring just one run in the top of the opening frame. With two outs, Harley Culie, Annaston Brown, Carey Folsum, and Skielah Hamby all walked, scoring Culie, score it an RBI for Hamby.
Sallisaw answered with one in the bottom of the first to tie it at 1-1 as the Lady Indians came to the plate again, and that's when the fireworks started.
Macy McCrary walked, Jennie Whitekiller reached on a fielder's choice that did not result in an out, and McCrary reached second, but was forced out at third on a ground ball by Rylee Bush. Ashlyn Guinn grounded to the shortstop, but Sallisaw was unable to make an out, allowing Whitekiller to score. Culie doubled, scoring one, Brown walked, then Folsum touched them all after going yard over the center field fence, accounting for four RBIs, and giving the Lady Indians a comfortable 7-1 lead.
They added a couple of insurance runs in the top of the third when Alyssa Tiddark doubled, McCrary singled, Whitekiller walked, Angel Jones walked, and Bush singled.
Sallisaw attempted a comeback in the bottom of the third, but could only muster four runs, leaving them still trailing, 9-5.
In the top of the fifth, the sizzling Lady Indians struck again. Whitekiller singled, and Bush enjoyed the home run trot, going deep over the left field fence for two runs. Culie and Brown both singled, then Folsum drove another one over the center field fence, making the score 14-5. A Sallisaw error allowed Hamby go all the way to second, then another error in the outfield allowed her to score the final Lady Indian run.
Sallisaw added one more in the bottom of the inning, but it was way too little, way too late.
Folsum was the big gun of the game, driving in seven runs on two homers. Bush finished with three RBIs on two hits, including a home run. Culie also had two hits, a single and a double, with a run batted in.
That brought on the game against Vian.
It's no secret that slo-pitch softball is a hitter's game. That was proven in the Vian game, as the Lady Indians had 30 hits, including two doubles, a triple, and six round-trippers. Vian, by the way, had 27 hits.
To try to catalog each run in this slugfest would take up all the sports section, all the op-ed section, the comics, and most of the church section. Suffice it to say the Lady Indians scored early and often, plating five in the first, four in both the second and third, six in the fourth, two in the fifth, and six in the sixth.
Vian scored two in the first, five in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth. And, defense by both teams was impeccable, as no errors were committed.
Culie, who was the Lady Indians fastpitch pitcher in the fall, and has signed to play softball at Rogers State this coming fall, proved she knows what a bat is for as well. The senior third baseman for the slo-pitch Lady Indians hit for the cycle, getting 14 total bases on a single, double, triple, and two home runs over the fence. Oh yeah, she also walked once. Those five hits gave her 12 runs batted in, and she scored four times herself.
Culie had plenty of help, as Folsum collected seven more RBIs in this game, bringing her total for the two games to 14. She finished with five hits, including three more fence-clearers. Hamby had six hits, including a double, Brown had a pair of hits, including a four-bagger, and had three RBIs. Bush, McCrary, and Whitekiller each had two hits.
The Lady Indians, led by Head Coach Jeff Turtle, and Coach Lorin Hammer, are now 6-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.