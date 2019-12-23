Lady Indians set sights on postseason play in holiday tournament

The Class 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Lady Indians will play in the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic in Ada beginning Thursday while the other area schools take a break from playing.
Most teams in Oklahoma are taking a break from playing basketball over winter break but select schools will play in tournaments. The Lady Indians opted to take a break during the middle of January rather than winter break, allowing them to play against top-ranked opponents to prepare for postseason play.
The tournament includes other top-ranked schools, so the Lady Indians will use this as an opportunity to better themselves going forward.
“It’s an invitation-only tournament,” said Sequoyah first-year head coach Justin Brown. “Everybody here is really good and ranked high in their class, so we’re looking at it to prepare us for the postseason.”
The Lady Indians have struggled offensively in the first half against ranked opponents. While they’re playing well on defense, they have been focusing on their offense during practice and look to execute during the tournament.
“Defensively, I like where we are at,” said Brown. “I’m really excited about that, but where we’ve struggled with is getting into the flow on offense. We’ve got off to a slow start in a couple of games and that’s something we’ve really tried to address in our practices recently, so that’s definitely going to be a big point for us this week.”
Through the team’s first seven games, senior standout guard and University of Texas-Arlington signee Lexy Keys leads the team in scoring with 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals per game. Jordan Gann averages nine points, two assists and leads the team with eight rebounds per game.
Smalls Goudeau averages eight points, four rebounds and three steals a game. Jaide Long is at three points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals per game. Lana Gass averages four points and six rebounds a game.
Coming off the bench, Daryl Hooper leads the second unit with eight points and five rebounds per game and Jessica Mackey averages seven points and three rebounds per game.
Sequoyah starts the tournament against the top-ranked school in Class A, Hydro-Eakly, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Robert S. Kerr Activities Center in Ada. Hydro-Eakly is 8-0 while Sequoyah is 6-1.
Sequoyah will play against 3A No. 5 Jones or 2A No. 3 Hartshorne in the second round of the Mid-America Classic. Both teams are currently undefeated.
