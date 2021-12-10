Lady Indians shoot down Lady Cardinals

The Sequoyah Lady Indians totally dominated the East Central girls, 72-29, Friday afternoon in the CNB Tournament in Tahlequah, although the game was not as close as the score might indicate.
The Lady Indians hit the floor running, opening up a 9-6 lead in the first quarter, and never looking back. They held EC to five points in the second period, while pouring in 26 points of their own, for a 35-11 halftime lead.
The onslaught continued in the third quarter when the Sequoyah girls rattled home 23 points while holding the Lady Cardinals to nine. The final eight minutes went Sequoyah's way as well, with the Lady Indians polishing off a good game with a 14-9 finish, and a final score of 72-29.
Harley Culie and Annaston Brown both scored in each quarter, and both finished with 15 points. Kylie Marshall and Jacklyn Soap each added eight points, Emmary Elizondo tossed in seven, Julisa Silva and Carey Fulsam each scored six, Shailey Hair had five, and Rayna Falcon rounded out the scoring with two.
"We played a little bit better all around today," Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said. "I thought we made the extra pass tonight we haven't been making.
"Harley (Culie) did a good job today. She got several rebounds and several putbacks tonight," he said. "Annaston (Brown) made some shots tonight other than just threes, and I like seeing that.
"We play Muskogee tomorrow. They're big and talented. Anytime you play up three classes, you're going to run into a few more athletes," Brown said, "but we just have to adjust to that, and just continue to get better."
The Sequoyah-Muskogee game is scheduled to tipoff at 1:00 p.m., and will be for fifth place in the tournament.
