PARK HILL -- Two schools, less than 10 miles apart, it's not only possible, but quite possible many of the girls from the two basketball teams know each other, work together, go to church together.
Put those two teams on the floor against each other, and friendship goes out the window. It's an all-out war.
That's what happened in Keys Friday night when the Sequoyah Lady Indians went to war with the Key Lady Cougars.
When the smoke had cleared, and the noise of war had abated, the Lady Indians had done what no one except the Lady Indians expected: defeated the Lady Cougars, 55-40.
The game was a battle from the get-go, but the Lady Cougars' shots just wouldn't fall, while Sequoyah almost couldn't miss.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Indians had edged out to a 12-8 lead.
Unfortunately for the home team, the second quarter, of the rest of the game, for that matter, didn't get any better. By halftime, the Lady Indians had run their lead up to eight, 23-15.
The third period was mostly a shootout between the two teams' top scorers: Kylie Eubanks for Keys, and Annaston Brown for Sequoyah. Eubanks scored seven of the Lady Cougars' nine points in the quarter, while Brown popped in 11 of the Lady Indians' 18.
The Keys Lady Cougars outscored Sequoyah in the final eight minutes, 16-14, but the two-point edge didn't make up for the 17 points needed as the quarter started.
The Lady Indians actually opened up a 20-point lead, 39-19, in the third quarter, and the Lady Cougars pulled back to as close as 11, 49-38, with just more than two minutes left in the game. But a Lady Indians trey at the two-minute mark brought subs off the bench, and the starters to sit down.
For the Sequoyah Lady Indians, Annaston Brown led all scorers with 18, while Harley Culie and Emmary Elizondo each added 12. Shailey Hair compiled five, Kylie Marshall had four, and Alena Deer and Carey Folsum each scored two.
For the Keys Lady Cougars, Sierra Winkler was the only Lady Cougar to scored in each quarter, accumulating 16 points. Kylie Eubanks finished with 12, Hayden Thomas added five, Kylie Stilwell scored four, Bailey Davis tossed in two, and Allie Eubanks had one.
Keys Coach Rick Kirkhart had one statement about his 12-3 girls. "We've got to get better," Kirkhart said.
Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said he was really proud of his girls.
"I feel this was our first complete game all year," Brown said. "We've talked about playing good for two or three quarters, then falling off, but we played a complete game tonight."
The Lady Indians, 9-8, will travel to Silo for an afternoon game on Saturday.
