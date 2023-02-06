Lady Indians show up big on Senior Night

The Roland Lady Rangers headed north Saturday, Feb. 4 to play the Sequoyah Lady Indians at The Place Where They Play.
In their last home game of the season on senior recognition night, Sequoyah dominated the ballgame winning 45-19.
After winning the ball in the tip off, Roland hit the ground running scoring the first six points of the ballgame. After an evenly played first quarter, the Lady Indians Shailey Hair and Annaston Brown got the offense started and in the lead by the end of the quarter 9-7.
Sequoyah Lady Indians looked to score in the second quarter. The Roland Lady Ranger defense worked to keep that to a minimum. The Lady Indians had other ideas, as their defense kept the Lady Rangers scoreless. Sequoyah’s No. 30 Brown put up eight points adding to their lead going into halftime 17-7.
With both defenses playing to win, it came down to what the offense could put in play. The Lady Indians saw contributions by several players in the third to score them 12 over Roland’s five. Moving into the last quarter Sequoyah maintained their lead 29-12.
Sequoyah kept up the momentum moving into the fourth quarter. The Lady Indian defense only allowed seven Lady Ranger points, while their own offense added 16 more to their lead. As the ballgame ended the Lady Indians claimed another win, this one over Roland 45-19.
Leading the Lady Indians in their 45-19 win was Annaston Brown with 21 points, Wicahpi Cuny with five, and Shailey Hair with four. The trio of Carey Folsum, Julisa Silva, and Rylee Bush added three a piece. Contributing with two points a piece were Tylee Ford, Emma Culie, and Karleigh Silva.
The Lady Indians will travel to Ada to play Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
