When a team faces obstacles that it can't do anything about, and it is all but dismembered, it takes quite a while for that team to rise up again…usually.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians softball team didn't play in 2020, then graduated a bunch of talent in 2021, leaving this season's team with one senior, no juniors, a couple of sophomores that saw quite a bit of action last year, and a dozen or so other sophomores and freshman. Not exactly a recipe for success, right?
Wrong!
The Lady Indians apparently didn't get the memo that they weren't supposed to be very good, or if they did, they just laughed at it, and said, "Here, hold my Gatorade and watch this!"
As their season draws close to the end, the Lady Indians are sitting on a pretty good record, 19-18.
Of their 18 losses, all have been close, with the exception of a letdown at Fairland a couple of weeks ago when the Lady Indians dropped a 17-6 game to the Lady Owls, and Tuesday night this week when they lost at Red Oak, 14-4.
At Red Oak, the Lady Indians dug themselves a hole early, giving up three runs in the first inning. They attempted a comeback in the third, scoring two runs when Carey Folsum and Emma Culie had back-to-back singles, Layney Smith walked to load the bases, Jacelyn Mouse drove Folsum and Culie home on a hard single to center field.
However, Red Oak got hot in the bottom of the third, scoring seven runs to take a 10-2 lead.
The Lady Indians picked up two more runs in the fifth when Culie doubled, and Bush singled her home. Mouse singled, sending Bush to third. Aliya Freeman came in to pinch run for Mouse, then stole second as Bush scored on the double steal.
Culie led the Lady Indians with a double and two singles in four at-bats. Mouse had a pair of singles, and Folsum and Bush each had one single. Macy McCrary reached base by virtue of getting hit by a pitch.
Three Sequoyah errors contributed heavily to the loss. The three Lady Indian pitchers, although being charged with 14 runs, combined to allow only six earned runs, Wahleah Jackson, Bush, and Kodee Bear-pritchett, gave up 18 hits, three walks, and struck out one.
Just this past week, on Monday, they split a double header with Roland, at Roland, winning the first game 6-4, and falling in the nightcap, 4-3.
Then on Thursday, they defeated Stigler, 8-4, a team they lost to back in August, 7-3. Also on Thursday, they lost to Pocola, 4-3.
On Friday, the Lady Indians dropped a couple of close games, first to Muskogee 6-5, and the second to Union 7-5.
Despite going 2-4 during the week, the Lady Indians outscored their opponents by a total 30-29 score. Their bats were hot throughout the week. In the six games, the Lady Indians rapped 53 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples, and one home run.
Lexi Daniels had three doubles and five singles. Rylee Bush collected a home run, two doubles, and four singles. Layney Smith had a triple, three doubles, and two singles.
Emma Culie came away with a triple, a double, and six singles. Carey Folsum knocked a double and four singles. Jacelyn Mouse hit a steady stream of singles, eight in all, while Macy McCrary got into the act with two doubles and four singles.
Aliya Freeman had a pair of singles, and Skielah Hamby finished with three singles.
Wahleah Jackson took care of the brunt of the pitching during the week, working 23 innings, allowing 15 runs, 10 earned, 28 hits, striking out nine, walking two, and hitting none. Her strike/pitch ratio was 218/322, for 67.7% accuracy.
Bush threw one complete game and three innings of another, giving up seven runs, all earned, on 10 hits, walking six, hitting one batter, and striking out four. Her strike/pitch ratio was 80/150, for 53.3% accuracy.
Rounding out the pitching for the Lady Indians was Kodee Bearpaw-prichett, who worked one and two-thirds innings in one game, and two and one-third innings in another, for three innings total. During that time, Bearpaw-prichett gave up seven runs, but just three earned, five hits, nine walks, and struck out three. Her strike/pitch ratio was 42/97, for 43.3% accuracy.
All in all, the Lady Indans are exciting to watch. They ask no quarter, and they give no quarter. They take the field each game as if to say, "Here we are! Are you good enough to beat us?" Their record shows 18 times the opponents were good enough. However, that same record shows 19 times the opponents couldn't get the job done. Either way, the Sequoyah Lady Indians are going to let the other team know it's been in a battle.
