Sequoyah came away with a split Thursday, defeating McAlester, 7-5, and falling to the Oktaha junior varsity, 7-4, in fastpitch softball.
The Lady Indians moved to 4-5 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle.
In the win over McAlester, Sequoyah overcame a 5-2 deficit and was lifted offensively by Emma Culie and Carey Folsum. Culie had two hits, including a home run and finished with a pair of RBIs. Folum went 2 for 2 with two singles and scored one run. Lexi Daniels joined Culie with two RBIs.
The Lady Indians got even in the second inning with three runs. Culie singled to center field to bring home Hamby for the first run, and the final two runs came when Daniels reached on an error, allowing both Culie and Layney Smith to cross home plate.
Hamby drove in the go-ahead run during the third inning on a single to center, scoring Folsum, who started the inning with a bunt single.
The Lady Indians scored their seventh and final run during the fourth on a Culie inside-the-park home run to center field with one out.
Wahleah Jackson went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to record the win. Jackson allowed five unearned runs on six hits. She recorded a pair of strikeouts and issued one walk.
In the setback to Oktaha, Rylee Bush, Smith and Folsum each closed with two hits to pace the lineup. Smith had a double, triple and scored twice, and Bush doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Oktaha scored seven of its runs in the third and fourth innings to take command. Lady Indians’ starting pitcher Kodee Bearpaw-Prichett took the loss, giving up seven runs (three earned) on five hits across four innings. She finished with one strikeout and issued three walks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.