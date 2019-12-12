The Class 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Lady Indians controlled the whole game on Thursday night to beat the Muskogee Lady Roughers 76-35 in the first round of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multi-Purpose Activity Center.
"The kids played hard," Sequoyah first-year head coach Justin Brown said. "We made some shots, got through it and got the win."
Jordan Gann led the Lady Indians with 16 points, hitting seven of her 13 field goal attempts. Tamra Soap contributed with 11 points and Daryl Hooper had 10.
The Lady Indians led 24-4 after the first quarter, with the lone Muskgee baskets coming from Shamaira Virgil and Dezeray Burton. The game never got any closer, as the Lady Indians shot 45 percent from the floor, hitting seven three-pointers.
The Lady Indians finished the second quarter on a 10-4 run, including a three from Jordan Gann with 1:16 left in the quarter to extend the lead to 40-13.
The second half was much of the same, with the Lady Indians outscoring the Lady Roughers 36-22, including 20 points in the third quarter to sail to their third win of the season.
The Lady Indians will face Yukon on Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational. If they win they will play for the championship on Saturday night.
Indians rally falls short against Lions: The 3A second-ranked Sequoyah Indians came back from being down 25-15 at the half, but were unable to complete the comeback as they suffered their first loss of the season to the Moore Lions, 53-48, on Thursday night in the first round of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
"We started off flat," Indians' head coach Jay Harrin said afterwards. "We had a certain way we wanted to play and kind of varied off our game plan and we didn't execute on offense."
Baskets were hard to come by early, as both teams started off cold. The first bucket of the game came at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter when Moore's Dylan McDougal scored his first of what would end up being a game-high 26 points. The Indians' Tomas Herrera drilled a three just seconds later to put Sequoyah on the board. The Lions went on a 15-4 run in the final four minutes of the quarter to take a 16-7 lead.
After trailing 25-15 at halftime, the Indians came out in the second half on fire, going on a 6-2 run in the closing minutes of the quarter to cut the lead to just nine points.
In the fourth quarter, the Indians kept the game close, never trailing by more than 10 points. After Brayden Hancock made a short jumper with 39 seconds left, the Indians forced a turnover that led to Colt Green drilling a free throw to bring Sequoyah to within four points, but Jawan Mukes hit two on the other end to bring the game out of reach.
"We played better in the second half," Harrin said. "Our offense played hard, we never gave up, which is a credit to our kids, being down 14 points and we cut it to a one-possession game at one point, so I'm proud of their effort."
The Indians will face McAlester on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the TMAC. If they win they will play for fifth place on Saturday afternoon.
