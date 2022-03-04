VERDIGRIS - The Sequoyah Indians took control of game one of the Area playoffs, Thursday in Verdigris, early, blanking the Heavener Lady Wolves in the first quarter while running up 12 points of their own, including 11 by sophomore Annaston Brown.
In the second period, the Lady Wolves began scoring, and Sequoyah hit a lull. With just a few seconds more than two minutes left in the first half, Heavener had pulled to within five, 18-13. Following a quick timeout by Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown, the Lady Indians scored five unanswered points to end the half up 23-13.
For the second game in a row, the Lady Indians came out cold in the third quarter, scoring just four points in eight minutes. Fortunately, Heavener only scored three, giving the Lady Indians a 27-16 lead heading down the stretch.
The fourth quarter was basically another "let's see if you can make free throws" quarter for the Lady Indians. They could. Prior to the fourth, Sequoyah had shot just two free throws, making one. In the fourth, they were 9-of-12 from the charity stripe, icing the game, and ending Heavener's season.
Brown was the only player on either team to score in double figures, finishing with 16. Unlike a couple of days earlier, when Brown was one of two putting points on the board, this time she had plenty of help. Senior Harley Culie ended with nine, freshman point guard Emmary Elizondo had five, Rylee Bush and Rayna Falcon, a pair of freshmen, each dialed long distance once, and senior Alena Deer added two.
"We had a good start," Coach Brown said. "I was kinda worried after playing an emotional game like we did Tuesday night. But, I was proud of how our girls responded. We came out of the gate really good, but then we just kinda leveled off.
"Again, we kinda struggled to put the ball in the hole," he said, "but I was proud of how we finished down the stretch. We played a bit more physical, played good defense, and made it tough on them."
Brown was asked if the game plan was to play keep-away when shots quit dropping?
"Not really," he said. "I hate that kind of game, but it just kinda worked out that way.
"And," he added, "we made our free throws down the stretch where it counted."
The Lady Indians will play again on Friday, at Verdigris, at 1:30 p.m., against the winner of the Metro Christian-Morris game that was to be played later on Thursday.
