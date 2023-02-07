Lady Indians Struggle against Ada

Both Sequoyah High School basketball teams traveled to Ada Tuesday Feb. 7 to hit the court against the Ada Lady Cougars. At the buzzer, Ada took the win, 52-38.
The first quarter was fast paced as the Lady Indians worked to get their offense going. Sequoyah’s defense worked to make stops however Ada’s No. 23 and No. 32 made their offensive presence known. Going into the second quarter Sequoyah trailed 13-6.
Sequoyah came out and turned on the hustle in the second quarter. The Lady Indians were able to match Ada in points 17-16. The defense as a whole made clutch stops allowing the offense to close the first quarter gap. Going into halftime Ada led Sequoyah 29-23.
Sequoyah struggled to find their rhythm in the second half. Turnovers in the third quarter contributed to the Lady Indians struggles. Ada was able to penetrate and score on most of the ball possessions. Heading into the final quarter of play Ada held onto the lead.
Ada slowed down the pace of play in the fourth as they moved the ball around the floor. By the end of the fourth quarter the Lady Cougars had capitalized on the struggles of the Lady Indian squad. Ada won over Sequoyah 52-38.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring was Annaston Brown with 13, Tylee Ford and Shailey Hair both with five, Rylee Bush with four, Wicahpi Cuny and Emma Culie both with three, and Lila Bible with two.
Sequoyah will travel to Wagoner on Friday Feb. 10 to take on the Lady Bulldogs at 6P.M.
For details on the Sequoyah boys game against Ada visit www.tahlequahdailypress.com
