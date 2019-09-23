Lady Indians sweep Adair

Sequoyah has been potent since suffering its second loss of the season in early September.
The Lady Indians swept Adair with ease in 17-0 and 13-5 wins on the road Monday to push their win streak to 12 games.
Head coach Jeff Turtle's team entered Monday after claiming the Sequoyah Fall Classic championship on Saturday when it posted a 10-0 win over Verdigris.
Sequoyah is now sitting at 37-2 overall and remains the only unbeaten team in District 3A-5 after handing the Lady Warriors (24-6, 12-2)) their first losses on Monday. The Lady Indians are 13-0 in district games.
In the 17-0 nightcap win, Ashlyn Guinn tossed a five-inning no-hitter, and Amiah Galcatcher and Madi Joice propelled the offense as they combined to drive in seven runs. Galcatcher clubbed a grand slam to right field in the fourth inning, and Joice hit a three-run blast to left in the opening frame to set the tone.
Guinn had one strikeout and retired the first five batters she faced and then the final four to end the contest.
Galcatcher also homered in the opener, and Smalls Goudeau finished with a game-high four hits and also led with four RBIs. Kyilee Chumley collected three hits, and Lexy Keys doubled and tripled while driving in three runs from the top of the order.
The Lady Indians, who finished with 12 hits, never trailed and were carried by an eight-run third inning.
Joice allowed five earned runs on seven hits over seven innings. Joice finished with a pair of strikeouts and issued two walks.
Sequoyah will host Lincoln Christian on Thursday in a 4:30 p.m. start.
