The Sequoyah Lady Indians took care of business from the get-go Friday night at The Place Where They Play. They pounced on the Adair Lady Warriors 13-5 in the first quarter, 16-8 in the second quarter for a 29-13 halftime lead, 10-3 in the third, giving them a 39-16 advantage going into the final period.
Adair managed to win the fourth quarter by two points, 13-11, but the Lady Indians had already put too big a spread to overcome.
Shailey Hair led the Lady Indians with 12 points, followed by Wicahpi Cook with 11, Anais Black with 10, Abby Combs with seven, Rayna Falcon and Julisa Silva each with three, and Lila Bible and Karleigh Silva each with two.
In the boys' game, the Indians overran the Adair Warriors 49-43. It was never a blowout, but a steady job of getting the best of Adair that enabled the Indians to win the game.
They barely led 10-8 at the end of the first eight minutes. In the second quarter, the Indians outscored Adair’s Warriors by four, 10-6, to carry a 20-14 lead into intermission.
The third quarter went the same as the first two, only with more points scored by both teams, but with the Indians still claiming the quarter 16-14.
The fact that Adair took the fourth quarter 14-13 meant nothing because the lead by the Indians was something Adair could not overcome.
Talen Gann led the Indians with 12 points, while Kellan Holmes chipped in nine. Kobe Rider and Jalen Handle each scored eight, Brody Young added seven, Jake Brown tossed in four, and Aiden Armontrout finished with one.
Both Sequoyah teams will travel to Silo tomorrow for games, then their next outings will be in the Sequoyah Tournament, next Thursday. The girls will play Cherokee, North Carolina at 7 p.m., and the Indians will also play Cherokee at 8:30.
The tournament begins next Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
