Lady Indians take charge over Lady Cougars

In a showdown of two hometown teams the Sequoyah Lady Indians took on the Keys Lady Cougars Friday night Jan. 27 at The Place Where They Play. The Lady Indians controlled the lead throughout the ballgame and won over the Lady Cougars with a final score 53-13.
Keys took possession of the ball first after the tip-off looking to score. After a turnover early in the first the Lady Indians were the ones on the scoreboard first with an Annaston Brown three-pointer. The Lady Indians dominated the first quarter outscoring the Lady Cougars 14-3. The Sequoyah defense was able to create several Keys turnovers. The Lady Cougars struggled to convert possessions to points in the first.
The Lady Cougars came out in the second quarter looking to get on the scoreboard. Lady Cougar No. 12 Kenlee Comer got it done with a three point basket. The Lady Indian defense worked together to keep the Lady Cougars to only four points in the second quarter while scoring 12 of their own. Heading into halftime Sequoyah held the lead over Keys in a hometown showdown, 27-7.
To start the second half of the ballgame, the seven-person roster of the Lady Cougars worked at running a press on the Lady Indian offense. Sequoyah’s offense was able to penetrate and put up 16 points in the third quarter. Their defense continued to stop the Keys offense, holding them to four points in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter continued to see the Lady Indians adding to their already significant lead while the Keys Lady Cougars continued to work hard at adding to their score. By the end of the game Sequoyah was able to take the win over Keys with a final score of 53-13.
Leading the Lady Indians were Annaston Brown with 20, Carey Folsum 10, Anias Bible with nine, Laney Smith at four, Julisa Silva with three , Tylee Ford with three, Emma Culie with two , and Jaycee Gideon contributing one.
Leading the Lady Cougars were Bailey Davis, Ashlyn Radomski, and Kenlee Comer all with three points. Rounding out their score was Erica Ward with two.
The Lady Indians will play on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. against Silo at The Place Where They Play.
