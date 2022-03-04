VERDIGRIS -- The Sequoyah Lady Indians earned the right to continue their quest for a state championship, Friday in Verdigris, when they methodically dismantled the Morris Lady Eagles, 38-22, in 3A Area playoff action.
For the second day in a row, the Lady Indians held their opponents scoreless in the first quarter. In fact. Morris finally got on the scoreboard at the 5:35 mark of the second period when a three-point shot dropped in, making the score at that time, 13-3, Sequoyah.
The Lady Indians opened up an 11-0 lead in the first period, and maintained the 11-point margin throughout the second, leading 19-8 at halftime.
Annaston Brown scored more than half of Sequoyah's third period points, pouring in eight, while the rest of the Lady Indians combined for seven.
The fourth quarter could have easily become a runaway for the Lady Indians, but their goal was to win the game, not to embarrass their opponents. So, they spread the floor, made lots of passes, and generally just kept control of the ball. Each team scored four points in the quarter. That marked the third game in a row that Sequoyah had a four-point quarter, but this one appeared to be more controlled.
Brown led all scorers with 14, while Emmary Elizondo added nine, Harley Culie tossed in six, Rylee Bush had five, and Alena Deer and Carey Folson each finished with two.
When asked about the second day in a row holding an opponent scoreless, Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said, "Our kids have done a really, really good job buying into the scouting reports. Defensively, this team has come a really, really long way this year, and I'm really proud of them for it."
Late in the fourth quarter, Carey Folsom was hit from behind, and flattened, hard, but soon got up and continued play.
"Carey took it like a champ right there," Brown said. He also added that all the girls were working together, as a team, helping each other. "There's no drama with this bunch," he said.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians will return to Verdigris on Saturday, at 6:30 p.m., where they will face either the loser of the Kansas-Lincoln Christian game to be played later Friday evening.
