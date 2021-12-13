The Sequoyah Lady Indians faced off against Hwy. 62 rival Muskogee, Saturday afternoon, and came away with a 43-38 victory.
The game was for fifth place in the CNB Tournament in Tahlequah, and the game was intense throughout. Sequoyah jumped out to a 7-6 lead in the first eight minutes, but lost the advantage to the Lady Roughers in the second quarter. At halftime, Muskogee led 14-12.
The Lady Indians regrouped during intermission, and blasted out to a 17-10 third, and a 29-25 lead. The fourth quarter was fought hard by both teams, lots of energy, and lots of close scores, but Sequoyah never gave up its lead, and won the contest 43-38.
Sequoyah freshman point guard Emmary Elizondo led all scorers with 13 points, the only Lady Indian in double figures. Harley Culie pounded home nine hard-earned points, Annaston Brown knocked down seven, Carey Folsom added five, Shailey Hair scored three, all from the free throw line, and Kyie Marshall, Rayna Falcon, and Alena Deer each added two.
The Lady Indians were once again plagued by turnovers, committing 11 in the first half, and six more in the second. "That's something we have to work on," Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said. "Sometimes we do pretty well, and other times we struggle.
"Winning this game today, and two games this week, getting us back to .500, that means a lot to these girls. After all, 3-3 is a lot better than 2-4," he said.He said junior forward Shailey Hair put in some quality minutes in the game. "Harley (Culie) got into foul trouble early, and we called on Shailey to come in and help us out," Brown said. "She was called on to kinda role play, and whe did very well. She played her tail off for about three quarters."
After a few days' rest, the Lady Indians will host another close rival, this time in the same classification, the Keys Lady Cougars. "Every game we're played nhere this weekend had been up in class," Brown continued. "Keys is always one of the Class 3 top teams, but the game is on our home floor. "Our kids are excited to play on their own floor for a change, " he said. "It's our first home game."
The Keys Lady Cougars-Sequoyah Lady Indians game will be at The Place Where They Play, Sequoyah's home floor, this Thursday evening. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday, the Sequoyah teams will travel to Claremore Sequoyah for their final outing before Christmas break. They will open 2022 January 4, at home against Adair.
