The Sequoyah Lady Indians began the week with a win over Adair. They finished the week with a convincing win over Tulsa Edison, 57-29, at the Lincoln Christian tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians started out slow, according to Coach Justin Brown, but settled in and relaxed in the second quarter. They still posted a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The girls came alive in the second period, with six Lady Indians posting points, adding up to 21, while holding Edison to five.
The 31-11 halftime lead expanded to 48-22 by the end of the third quarter, and the Lady Indians cruised through a 9-7 fourth to claim the victory.
Emmary Elizondo led the Lady Indians with 17 points, while Taytum Hooper dropped in 14, and Harley Culie finished with 10.
Other Sequoyah players adding points included Shailey Hair with six, Julisa Silva and Kylie Marshall each with three, and Rayna Falcon and Alena Deer each with two.
The Lady Indians hit five from long range, and 6-of-10 from the free throw line.
Sequoyah has no games scheduled for the coming week.
“That’s good,” Brown said. “We’re going to take this week to get healthy. We were without Carey Folsum and Annaston Brown today, so several others got more playing time.
“We’ll use this week to get some things cleaned up, get things in line for the playoffs,” he said.
The Ladies played four games last week, and went 2-2. Their season record is now 6-6.
Indians show improvement despite loss: The Sequoyah Indians lost to a strong Wagoner team, 65-51, Saturday at the Lincoln Christian tournament.
Despite the loss, Coach Jeff Walker said he was pleased with the boys’ performance.
“We are seeing improvements, and we’re hoping we can get a couple of kids healthy over this next week,” Walker said.
The Indians played Wagoner straight up, 8-8, in the first quarter, and were still within one, 21-20, when the first half ended. To that point, just three Indians had logged points: Alex Elizondo, Jake Brown, and Jayden Harvey.
Five Indians scored in the third period, posting 17 points, but Wagoner logged 23, to take a 44-37 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Indians scored seven points from the field in the fourth, and added seven more at the free throw line.
When the final tally was made, Elizondo had put up 22 points, including a pair of treys, and 6-of-8 at the charity stripe. Harvey also finished in double figures with 15, including three triples, and 2-of-4 from the line.
Jalen Handle and Brody Young each scored four points, all in the second half. Kobe Rider and Jake Brown each scored three.
“Our kids played a tough Wagoner team, and we came up short but I was pleased with our effort,” Walker said. “Hopefully we can get a couple of injured kids healthy and get back to work in a week or so."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.