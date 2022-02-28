Lady Indians top Adair, advance to regional final

ADAIR – It took the Sequoyah Lady Indians exactly one shot, roughly 15 seconds into the game, to take complete control of what eventually became a blowout win, 55-32. The game was not without some tense moments, however. After leading 26-15 at halftime, the Lady Indians ran into a bit of cool shooting, coupled with a bit of hot shooting by Adair, and a couple of dubious calls, and midway through the third, found themselves only up by four, 30-26.
A pair of treys, one each by Annaston Brown and Rylee Bush, got the Lady Indians back on track. Brown led all scorers with 24 points, while Carey Folsom added 11
The win marked the third time the Lady Indians defeated Adair this season: the first time by 18, 43-25, the second by 38, 66-28, and this time by 23. The victory also assured the Lady Indians of a berth in Area next weekend at Verdigris. Meanwhile, the Lady Indians will play for the Regional championship on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m., at Adair, against Lincoln Christian.
“Adair’s a very well coached team,” Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said. “They’re a lot better than they were earlier in the year, they did some different things tonight. I’m proud of how our girls responded.”
