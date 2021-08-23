After a schedule of 5A and 6A teams, the Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team, (8-7), appeared battle-tested as they defeated league-leading, Kansas, (9-2) in extra innings Monday in Kansas.
Harley Culie with 15 strikeouts to her credit got the win and improved her season record to 6-3.
It took ten innings for Sequoyah to finish off the Lady Comets when Rylee Bush smashed a triple and Ashlyn Guinn earned her 13th RBI for the year to take the lead. Bush also has a .429 batting average which is one of the team's batting leaders. Carey Folsum-Soap has a .333 average and the team's top batting percentage goes to Culie at .447.
"Yes, we went ten innings. We outhit them but couldn't put them away. We led 3-0 into the 6th inning and then we made a few errors and let them tie it up. The girls played hard and got a good win because these are district games. Harley threw good and Ashley Guinn came through with a big hit in the 10th inning." Coach Turtle concluded.
Tuesday, the two teams square off again at Sequoyah. Game time will be at 4:30 for varsity.
Sequoyah Volleyball falls to Chouteau: The Sequoyah Lady Indians played Chouteau-Mazie in the Salina Volleyball Tournament on Friday, Aug. 20. While they won the first set, 26-24, they came up short in the final sets, 22-25 and 12-15.
Coach Laurin Keen thought that the girls played well with a lot of intensity, but the had too many service errors.
"They are still learning with different girls playing in different positions. They are learning consistency." Coach Keen stated. She noted that players who have done well at serving included the team's setter, Kelsey Kingfisher and also seniors, Jennie Girty and Payton Vann.
Front row hitters, Girty, Vann, and newcomer, Shailey Hair, are being aggressive and shows glimpses of good play. As a whole, the team has also been aggressive, going all out on the floor, defensively.
Coach Keen wanted to "emphasize how proud she is of the girls for being so competitive and how thankful she is for the support of the school, the families, and the community and it's so exciting to be back playing."
Sequoyah will go on the road this week, traveling to 5A East Central on Thursday, Aug. 26. They will not have another home match until September 21 st when they will host Inola.
