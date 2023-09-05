CLAREMORE – In a match-up featuring a pair of schools with the same name, the Sequoyah Lady Indians swept the Sequoyah Eagles [Claremore] in a doubleheader affair.
The Lady Indians were clicking on all cylinders in their doubleheader match-up with the Eagles. Through the two games, the Lady Indians put together 26 runs while only allowing the Eagles to bring around three runs.
For more details about the Lady Indians' doubleheader win:
Lady Indians 14, Eagles 2
The Lady Indians scored early and often in game one.
After picking up a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, the Lady Indians caught fire in the third inning. After picking up an out from the lead-off batter, the Eagles gave up a pair of free passes allowing for Sj Chuculate to drive in a run.
Layney Smith then ripped a double to centerfield driving in S Hamby and A Freeman to put the Lady Indians up 7-1. The scoring did not stop there, Emma Culie brought in another run with a single before she was brought in herself on a Rylee Bush double.
The Eagle rebounded to record the second out of the inning. The scoring was not done though, as Macy McCray brought her in with a double. The Lady Indians capped off their third-inning story after bringing a run around after an Eagles' error.
The Lady Indians picked up three more runs in the top of the fourth inning to secure the 14-2 win.
Smith led the way for the Lady Indians, going four-for-four with three runners batted in and three runs scored.
Lady Indians 12, Eagles 1
Once again the Lady Indians started the scoring early. The Lady Indians responded to a first-inning run from the Eagles with three of themselves.
Like game one, this game featured a big seven-run difference maker from the Lady Indians offense. Hamby started off the inning with a lead-off single. She was eventually brought in on a Smith sacrifice fly.
Then, with a runner on base, Culie ripped a two-run home run to put the Lady Indians up 6-1. The Lady Indians picked up four more runs in the inning to go up 10-1.
After picking up two more runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Indians closed out the game to secure the sweep.
Cullie led the way with her home run, going two-for-two with three runs scored, three RBIs, and a walk.
