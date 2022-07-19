The Sequoyah Lady Indians made a dent in the state playoffs in softball last season, getting as far as one game away from the State Tournament, according to Coach Jeff Turtle. “We ran into a pretty good team,” he said.
The Lady Indians finished the season at 28-13, but were hit hard with graduation. “We’re going to be very young this year,” Turtle said. “We have just one senior, Carey Folsum, and no juniors."
In fact, he said only two, Folsum and sophomore Rylee Bush, were returning starters. Two other sophomores, Macy McCrary and Skielah Hamby, also saw playing time last year.
“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Turtle said.
“We’re going to be pretty athletic,” he said, “these young ones can run a little bit. We’re just not going to have that pitcher like we usually have.
“We’re going to throw some young ones, you know, freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “They’re going to be our keys to get us through our pitching.”
Two of the young pitchers Turtle said would be taking the mound are Wahleah Jackson and Grayci Spradlin. “We’re working with another young freshman, we don’t know yet,” he said. “But, right now, those two, Jackson and Spradlin, are going to have to do most of the work for us now.”
Besides being able to run, Turtle said although the girls were young, they will be threats at the plate. “They swing the bat pretty good,” he said. “They don’t get cheated up there.
“This summer, we played in a couple of leagues, and they did hit it pretty good,” he added. “We were in a summer league with with Claremore, Verdigris, and Coweta, and some other teams, so we saw some pretty good pitchers, and some pretty good teams, and we hung with them, we scored with them, it’s just our pitching is going to be the key.”
“We’re just going to have to try to keep them off balance,” he said. “Defensively, we haven’t decided who’s going to be where yet, but they’re going to be pretty good, once we get going.
“Hopefully, the other teams’ hitters will miss the ball some,” he continued.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians play in District 3A-6 with the Kansas Lady Comets, Vian Lady Wolverines, Keys Lady Cougars, Spiro Lady Bulldogs, Roland Lady Rangers, and Sperry Lady Pirates.
“I don’t really know who the team to beat is going to be this year,” Turtle said. “I know Kansas lost quite a bit, Vian lost some good players, about three or four really good ones, so it may be kinda open a little bit this year.
“Last year, we knew it was going to be Kansas, and maybe us, Vian, and Sperry,” he said “and it’s probably going to be those four again, maybe. Everybody kinda lost some very important people. Sperry might be the one that has a few more back than most of us, so they may be the one, I just don’t know.
“You know, you play them back-to-back, you play them on Monday, then you play them on Tuesday, so you’re going to see them two days in a row,” he said. “So you kinda get an idea about them, but then, they get an idea about you too.
“Everybody will know a little bit about everybody,” he said.
Turtle said at this point, the Lady Indian coaching staff of himself, Eddie Culie, and Loren Hammer, have no set idea what positions the girls will play. “We’ve moved them around everywhere this summer, trying to figure out, pitching-wise, if this one is pitching, who we’re going to put where, and if that one is pitching, where we’re going to put in the various positions,” he said. “But, these freshmen and sophomores, they’re all going to play. That’s all we have, so they’re going to play.
“We’ve moved them all around, catching, shortstop, third, outfield, all over. We have gotten a few ideas that this girl might land here, or another one looks good at another position,” he added. But, he indicated they were willing to do whatever they were asked to do, and that they would compete hard every game.
He said Bush is very energetic, and is a more outspoken leader on the team, along with the lone senior, Folsum. “Rylee is usually at second base, but she can play anywhere,” he said. “On her summer team, she played outfield.
“She’s the one who gets after everyone, getting them to try harder,” Turtle said. “She’s going to be a really good one."
Despite whatever the odds may or may not be, it probably would not be a good idea to bet against the Sequoyah Lady Indians.
“When we get all settled in, and get past this dead week where we can start practicing, I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Turtle concluded.
Anyone want to bet against him?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.