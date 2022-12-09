Lady Lions too much for Sequoyah girls

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Sequoyah Lady Indians and the Howe Lady Lions were fighting for the opportunity to play in the fifth place game on Saturday at 1 p.m., with the loser playing for seventh place at 10 a.m.
After a close first quarter, Howe dominated the rest of the game, defeating the Lady Indians 72-45.
Howe won every quarter, but the first was just by three points, 18-15. For the Sequoyah home crowd, it got ugly after that. Howe outscored the Lady Indians 20-11, 15-10, and 19-9 in the last three quarters.
An even dozen Lady Indians took part in the offensive output, but none hit double figures. Rylee Bush led the way with eight points, followed closely by Wacahpi Cook with seven. Carey Folsum checked in with five, Shailey Hair and Anias Black each scored four, Layney Smith, Julisa Silva, and Lexi Daniels each had three, and Karleigh Silva, Lila Bible, Jaycee Gideon, and Tylee Ford each finished with two points.
The loss drops the Lady Indians to 1-3 on the young season. They will play Berryhill Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. for seventh place in the tournament.
