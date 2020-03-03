The Hulbert Lady Riders won their season opener on Tuesday, beating Oaks Mission, 12-9, at home.
Haylee Mullins got her lone strikeout of the day on the lead off batter for Oaks Mission. Mullins pitched the entire game with 21 first pitch strikes.
Lilly Chambers, Kaitlin Moore and Rayven Hardison all had multi base hits in the bottom of the first to give hulbert a 3-0 lead.
Oaks Mission would trail the entire game but did score two runs in the top of the second. Kaitlin Moore hit a two run double in the bottom of the second to answer.
Mullins and the Hulbert defense only needed six pitches in the top of the third to end the at bat for Oaks Mission.
Rayven Hardison added a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the third to give Hulbert a 6-2 lead.
Kaylei Cannon drove in two more runs with a double. Cannon would reach home by way of a Lilly Chambers single.
Mullins gave up a three run homer to Oaks Mission to make the score 7-9 after four and one half innings.
Kalanee Keener hit a two run single with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Lilly Chambers drove in Keener with an RBI double to bring Hulbert's scoring total to twelve.
Oaks Mission added two more runs in the top of the seventh after a scoreless sixth inning. Hulbert ended the game with Savanna Hamby catching a fly ball to seal the win.
The Lady Riders will be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday against Westville in Hulbert.
