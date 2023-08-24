After a disappointing loss earlier in the day to Kiefer, the Hulbert softball team came back for a 3-0 win over Drumright in its second game of the day.
The Lady Riders bounced back in game two thanks to a one-hit performance from Kyra Horn in the circle. For more details about both games keep reading below:
KHS 4, HHS 1
KHS started the game off by playing small ball to get on the board. Calan Teague walked a batter, and let up a bunt single, before a KHS stole home to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Trojans struck again in the top of the third inning. A lead-off walk and an error quickly gave the Trojans a 2-0 lead. More error trouble followed the Lady Riders as they proceeded to give up back-to-back errors before another stolen base added another run for KHS. A fielder’s choice nabbed the final run of the day for the Trojans.
The Lady Riders started to show some life in the bottom of the fourth inning when they started to capitalize on Trojan mistakes.
With one out, Eryn-Jo Gibson, and Kenleigh Farmer drew back-to-back walks. Horn would put a ball in play but the Trojans would fumble it around to load the bases for Alli Justice. A fielder’s choice from Alli Justice gave the Lady Riders their only run of the game.
The Lady Riders did not pick up a hit during game one.
THS 3, DHS 0
The Lady Riders did not have much time to sulk after the game one loss as they were right back on the field for game two against Drumright.
HHS first struck in the bottom of the second inning. Gibson led off and reached first base on a dropped third strike. With Horn at the plate, Gibson stole second to put herself in scoring position. The next batter, Justice, struck a ball up the middle bringing Gibson in to score and give the Lady Riders a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Riders struck again. Gibson reached for the second time with a single. Horn then drew a walk to put a pair of runners to set the plate for Hailey Thompson. With a 2-1 count, Thompson drove the ball to right field to clear the bases and secure the 3-0 win for the Lady Riders.
Horn led the way on the mound in game two, going four innings allowing no runs, one hit, no walks, and two strikeouts. Thompson led the way for the Lady Riders in game two going 1-for-2 with two runners batted in.
The Lady Riders will be back in action at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 against Sterling.
