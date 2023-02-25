The Hulbert Lady Riders faced a charged-up Sallisaw-Central team in the Regional Consolation CChampionship game, Saturday, Feb. 25, at Haskell, and saw their season come to a close at the hands of SC, 49-17.
The Lady Riders were playing their third game in as many days, and just couldn’t get their offense going Saturday. They trailed 13-7 at the end of the first period, and 26-10 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same, with Sallisaw Central outscoring the Lady Riders 12-3 in the third, and 11-4 in the fourth, for the final score.
Central’s Cambree Bair scored 27 points, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the first quarter alone, 13-of-17 for the game.
The Lady Riders got to the charity stripe eight times, but made just two, both by Sophie Shankle, her only points of the game.
Besides Shankle, Sadie Chambers tossed in eight points, Gabby Cook hit one three-pointer, and Alyssa Fair and Alison Cole each finished with two points.
“They were a tough, physical team,” Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. “We couldn’t adjust and get anything going offensively.”
The Lady Riders finished their season at 11-16, but advanced farther in the playoffs than any other Lady Riders team has in the previous 10 seasons, McClure said.
“I’m proud of our girls,” he said. “There has been a lot of growth this season.
“The future is bright for our Lady Rider program,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.