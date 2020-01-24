Hulbert’s losing streak stretched to nine games Thursday as the Lady Riders fell to Class 3A No. 8 Kellyville, 53-23, on opening day of the Kiefer Tournament.
The Lady Riders, who drop to 1-11 on the season, got off to a slow start and trailed 28-4 after one quarter. The points came on baskets from Lily Brown and Kyleigh Smith.
Hulbert was down 34-16 at halftime and then outscored 19-0 in the third quarter.
The leading scorers for the Lady Riders were Brown with eight points, six coming from behind the arc, Kaylei Cannon with five and Sophie Shankle with four. Shankle and Lily Chambers were both perfect from the foul line.
The tournament will continue play Friday.
