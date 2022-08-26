The Howe Lady Lions visited the Hulbert softball complex Thursday, and their bite was definitely as bad as their roar. After eight innings of play, the Hulbert Lady Riders had dropped two games, 11-0, and 14-2.
In game one, Howe jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and never turned back. Two more runs were added in the third, and seven in the fifth and final inning.
The Lady Riders could never get on track, only putting two runners on the bases, and only then with help from the visitors. In the bottom of the third, Kenleigh Farmer led off with a walk, and leading off the fourth, Kaiya Dearborn was hit by a pitch. Ten Lady Riders went the strikeout route, including the first six of the game.
Kyra Horn pitched the first three innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on five hits, with no walks or strikeouts. Calan Teague pitched the last two, allowing seven runs, all earned, on eight hits, walking two and striking out none.
Howe was the home team in the nightcap, and wasted no time jumping into the lead, posting three in the first, six in the second, and five in the third, ending the game by run-rule. The Lady Riders got their two runs in the top of the third when Gibson walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a single by Alyssa Fair. With Braylee Johnson at the plate, Fair stole second, and on the throwdown, Gibson scored.
Fair then stole third, and scored when the pitcher made an error.
Fair's single was the only Hulbert hit of the game. The speedster also had a walk, and stole two bases. Gibson also had a walk, and stole a base.
Horn pitched the first two innings, being charged with 13 runs, all earned, on 15 hits, while walking none and fanning none. Justice went one-third inning, recording a strikeout before allowing one earned run on one hit.
The 6-10 Lady Riders now prepare for a trip to Chouteau-Maize next Thursday.
