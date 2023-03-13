The Hulbert Lady Riders played the Quapaw Lady Wildcats in their final game of the Ketchum Softball Tournament on March 10, and made the Quapaw girls work to the last inning, losing to Quapaw, 5-4, when Quapaw scored three runs in the bottom of the last inning to claim the win.
The Lady Riders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Sadie Chambers went yard over the center field fence.
Quapaw tied it up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first, then took a 2-1 lead in the second inning.
The Lady Riders knotted it up again at 2-2 in their half of the fourth when, with two outs, Callie Price walked, Kenleigh Farmer singled, and Hailey Thompson singled Price across the plate.
The Lady Riders regained the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring two to take a 4-2 lead. Alyssa Fair started things going with a single, and Alli Justice singled, with Fair advancing to third base. Price hit a sacrifice fly that scored Fair. How the Lady Riders got their fourth run is unclear, but when their at-bat was over, they led 4-2.
After Quapaw scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, a walk-off double ran two more runs across, winning the game for Quapaw.
The game was a game of ones. Quapaw scored one more run, five, than the Lady Riders, four. Quapaw had one more hit, nine, than the Lady Riders, eight. The Lady Riders committed one error to Quapaw's zero. Quapaw's pitchers struck out two Lady Riders, while Price, Hulbert's pitcher, struck out one. The Lady Riders waited out three bases-on-ball, while Quapaw just walked twice.
Individually for the Lady Riders, Farmer had two singles, Chambers had one hit, a home run, and Justice, Thompson, Fair, Price, and Kaiya Dearborn each had one single.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Riders pounded out 12 hits in a 5-4 victory over Chelsea. Chambers and Dearborn each had a double in the game, Calan Teague knocked three singles, Chassidy Crittenten and Alyssa Fair each had a pair of singles, and Justice, Thompson, and Farmer each had a single.
The Lady Riders will return to action, March 20, when they host Wyandotte at 4 p.m.
