Take away the first quarter of the Hulbert Lady Riders’ home game against Commerce, Feb. 7, and the Lady Tigers win, 29-27.
However, all four quarters must be counted, and the first quarter was the Lady Riders’ undoing, resulting in a 45-39 loss. The Commerce girls fired out in full force, scoring 18 points in the opening period, while holding the Lady Riders to 10.
As already mentioned, the rest of the game was close throughout. Commerce outscored the Lady Riders 9-8 in both the second and third quarters, but Hulbert’s girls took the fourth quarter 13-9, pulling the score to within six at the end, but it wasn’t enough.
The Lady Riders shot a respectable 75% at the free throw line, making three of four attempts. However, they sent the Commerce girls to the line 14 times where they made seven.
Sadie Chambers made a pair of three-pointers on her way to a team-high 12 points. Brea Lamb was a perfect 2-for-2 at the line, and added four baskets for 10 total points.
Gabby Cook dialed long distance twice, and added a two-pointer for eight, and Sophie Shankle also had a pair of treys for six points.
“We played hard, and were right there at the end, but we just couldn’t make the plays to pull off the win,” said Hulbert Lady Rider Head Coach Joseph McClure.
It was Senior Night at Hulbert, and prior to the game, Hulbert seniors Dillin Stilwell, Savanna Hamby, Shankle, Lily Brown, and Alison Cole, were honored.
The Lady Riders fall to 9-12 as they prepare for their final two regular season games, both against Warner. On Friday, Feb. 10, Warner will come to Hulbert, and Hulbert will travel to Warner on Feb. 14. Hulbert will host Haskell in Districts on Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.