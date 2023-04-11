The Hulbert Slow-pitch Lady Riders lost to Salina, and defeated Okay, in a three-way at Salina, on Monday, April 10.
The Lady Riders had a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the last inning, but Salina scored one to tie the game, then with a runner on third, hit a walk-off sacrifice fly ball to win it.
Calan Teague pitched the entire game for Hulbert and contributed offensively with an RBI double. Kaiya Dearborn and Kenleigh Farmer each also doubled in the game. Dearborn and Eryn-Jo Gibson each had two hits in the game.
The Lady Riders rode the Lady Mustangs into the ground in their second game, 13-3. Third baseman Alyssa Fair made tormenting Okay’s outfield her personal mission, as the speedster hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning, a triple in the third, and a single in the fourth, just missing the cycle by a double. However, she did have five runs batted in and scored twice herself.
Farmer, who also pitched the second game, had four RBIs, and two hits, including a double. Dearborn, Teague, and Sadie Chambers all had doubles in the game.
