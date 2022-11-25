Lady Riders look to improve winning ways

The Hulbert Lady Riders are coming off a 7-win season last year, but they definitely have building blocks in place to improve that this year.
There were no seniors on last year’s team, so the entire team is returning with the experience they gained, and they have added a couple of talented freshmen this year.
Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure said although the Lady Riders won just seven games this past season, even that was an improvement from the previous year, and with everyone returning, he said he thought the girls have a great opportunity to make some noise this year. He said last year the Lady Riders blew five fourth-quarter leads, and they are still trying to learn how to win and how to finish a game.
He said there were several games last season that could have gone either way, but the girls just didn’t have enough experience to know how to close them out.
This year, McClure has five seniors, including Dillin Stilwell, Lily Brown, Sophie Shankle, Savanna Hamby, and Alison Cole. They are joined by four juniors, including Brea Lamb, Alyssa Fair, Gabby Cook, and Chloe White.
Coming back as sophomores are Calan Teague, Maddie Potts, Hayley Smith, and the two newcomers are homegrown freshman Sadie Chambers and freshman Taylor Forrest, who came from Peggs. McClure said Forrest is a scrapper, plays hard, and really hustles.
He said he coached Chambers in junior high, and she was a very good point guard. In fact, he said she, even though just a freshman, was named by Vype as one of the top 100 varsity girls’ basketball players in the state. He said she is extremely hard to guard, she shoots well, finishes well at the rim, and is very good at seeing the passing lanes and making her teammates look good.
The Lady Riders’ first game was a week ago against Porum, and the starting lineup was Chambers at point guard, Fair, Stilwell, Hamby, and Lamb. He said Teague, the Lady Riders’ tallest player at 5-11, is really coming on. Cook is playing a different role for the team this year, being that all important sixth player, scoring off the bench. McClure said when the Lady Riders need scoring, and in a hurry, and need to get some fresh enthusiasm on the floor, he’ll turn to Cook. He said she can make things happen in a hurry.
When asked about team strength, McClure said he really thought the Lady Riders would be a good man-to-man team, but they’re developing a defensive identity with zone trapping, and considered that to be the team strength on defense.
Offensively, McClure said the combination of Chambers on the outside, and the inside game of Lamb, Teague, Hamby, and Potts made for a good rotation for the Lady Riders. He said the team's offensive identity is playing from the inside out.
He said definitely was a weak point. Going through the roster, after Teague, Lamb is next at 5-7, and then Stilwell, who is a 5-6 guard. There are an even half dozen 5-5 players, four more at 5-4, and one at 5-3. McClure said in the past couple of seasons when they played teams that were taller and bigger, the bigger girls gave them trouble just because the Lady Riders don’t have a lot of size.
He said a second weakness was the girls still trying to learn to handle pressure and not turn the ball over.
As for team chemistry, he said they’re focusing on finding team identity on offense and defense, but right now it’s actually a work in progress. He said they’re getting better, figuring out rotations, figuring out who plays really well together, and things like that.
Part of that is how the team members get along with each other. McClure said most of the girls do hang around together, they’re friendly, but not necessarily friends. They’re getting closer, and he said that is very important.
McClure is in the unique position of not only having a brother as his assistant coach, but a twin brother. Roger McClure was head coach at Norwood for three years.
“In my mind, he’s another head coach. I trust him with everything. If he sees something and needs to make a change, he doesn’t have to ask me. To me, having Roger is like we have two head coaches on the team. I love it,” said McClure.
The Porum team was big and physical, McClure said. It was the Lady Riders’ first game, and their first time together where they were all healthy. He said they were kinda sluggish and really couldn’t buy a basket, but that Porum’s size and physicality was pretty much the difference in the game. Although the final score was 46-32 Porum, McClure said the Lady Riders were within 8-10 points throughout, but just couldn’t quite break through.
Chambers had a three and a two in the first quarter, and Hamby added a free throw, but Porum scored eight, leading 8-6 after one. Porum poured in 14 points in the second period, while the Lady Riders managed six more on a trey by Chambers, and three points by Lamb on a basket and a free throw.
Hulbert made some noise in the third, led by Lamb with a pair of baskets and a pair of free throws, Chambers made a basket, and Hamby made a free throw for nine points, while Porum barely won the quarter, 12-9, taking a 34-21 lead into the final eight minutes.
In the fourth, Chambers, Hamby, and Cook each dialed in from long distance, and Forrest scored from two-point land, giving the Lady Riders their biggest quarter of the game, 11. Porum added one to its lead by scoring 12 for the final 14-point victory.
Chambers finished with 13, including three treys, and a pair of two-pointers, Lamb added nine, including three baskets and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe, Hamby had a three-pointer and 2-of-3 from the line for five, Cook finished with three, and Forrest scored two points. Porum had no three-pointers in the game, and were 8-of-22 from the line.
The two Hulbert varsity teams will be at home Tuesday, Nov. 29, against Okay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.