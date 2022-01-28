The Lady Riders got off to a decent start, swapped leads with Porum several, but eventually dropped a 45-39 decision to their hosts Thursday.
"We played a pretty good game tonight against a good team," Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. "We led at halftime and let it slip away in the second half."
Porum jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the opening period, but the Lady Riders retaliated in the second, topping Porum 15-4, good enough to carry a 23-21 advantage into halftime.
Porum came back in the second half with 15-8 and 9-8 quarters to claim the six-point victory.
"We had great effort from the girls tonight," McClure said. "The difference was free throws. They made 10 more than we did."
Porum actually made four more free throws than the Lady Riders shot. Porum made 14-of-23 freebies, while the Lady Riders were 4-of-10.
Hulbert was led by a trio of Lady Riders with nine each: Nevaeh Smith, Brea Lamb, and Gabby Cook. Dillin Stilwell added five, Savanna Hamby had three, and the duo of Alyssa Fair and Calan Teague finished with two each.
"Porum has only been beaten once this year," McClure said, "so I'm definitely proud of our girls for competing with a good team."
The Lady Riders are 6-13 now. Their next outing will be a home game, Feb. 1, when they host Class 2A 10th-ranked Warner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.