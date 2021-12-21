The Hulbert Lady Riders hosted the Gore Lady Pirates, Dec. 17, and they were quite rude to their guests, scoring-wise, racing out to an 11-3 first quarter before really pouring it on to claim a 63-22 victory.
The 11-point first quarter was the Lady Riders’ lowest output of the game. They outscored Gore 18-11 in the second period, 18-5 in the third, and 16-3 in the last stanza. The Ladies scored 24 points on three-pointers alone, added five-of-eight from the charity stripe, and made up the other 34 points on a combination of layups, tip-ins, and short jumpers. Ten different Lady Riders contributed to the scoring, but only one, Calan Teague, scored in every quarter.
Gabby Cook scored three, four, and five, respectively, in the first three periods for a team-leading total of 12. Teague had four, two, two, and three, for a total of 11. Lily Brown was next with nine, Nevaeh Smith and Brea Lamb each tossed in seven, Chloe White scored six on a pair of treys, and Maddy Potts, Hayley Smith, and Alison Cole each had two points.
Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure sang high praises of his girls. “Tonight was a good win for us,” he said. “Effort was good from the tip throughout the entire game.
“We had a balanced offensive attack, rebounded well on both ends of the court, and we took care of the basketball,” he said. “This was a nice way to head into Christmas break! We are going to try and carry this momentum into the New Year.”
The Hulbert teams will resume play Jan. 11, 2022, at Haskell.
