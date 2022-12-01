The Hulbert Lady Riders are off and running in the early goings of the 2022-23 basketball season. Thursday night at home, the Lady Riders destroyed the Oaks Lady Warriors 53-16.

Ten different girls scored in the victory, including Sadie Chambers, 16; Gabby Cook, 11; Lily Brown, 10; Alyssa Fair, five; Alison Cole, three; Maddie Potts, Brea Lamb, and Savanna Hamby, each with two; and Taylor Forrest and Sophie Shankle, each with one. T

he Lady Riders were 5-of-8 from the free throw line. Overall, the Lady Riders knocked down 10 three-pointers. They outscored Oaks 22-8, 15-4, 6-4, and 10-0.

Reports are that the Riders lost to the Oaks boys, but the exact score was not available at press deadline.

