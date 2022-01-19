HULBERT — Anyone who expected the high school girls basketball game Tuesday night at Hulbert to be dull and unexciting, sorry. It was anything but that. When 32 game-clock minutes had expired, the Hulbert Lady Riders had a 45-42 hard-fought victory over the Cave Springs Lady Hornets under their belt.
Cave Springs jumped out to an early lead, and, in fact, nursed it to a 9-2 advantage midway through the first quarter before the Lady Riders could get untracked. The last half of that period belonged to Hulbert, however, as they outscored their guests 10-2 from that point, The turning point came on a free throw by Chloe White, followed by a trio of downtowners, two by Gabby Cook, and one by Lily Brown, one of which came as time expired, giving the Lady Riders their first lead since 2-0, 12-11.
The second period was a mirror image of the first, with Cave Springs outscoring Hulbert 13-11, to reclaim a 24-23 at halftime.
Copy the first half, paste it here, and you’ll have almost a picture of the second half. Almost, but not quite. The third quarter was relatively low scoring, and for the most part, point-for-point. The score was tied at 24-24, 27-27, 29-29, and 31-31 before a late basket by the Lady Riders gave them a 33-31 lead going into the final stanza.
You guessed it, another wild one. About halfway through the quarter, the score was knotted at 35-all. That’s when the Lady Riders’ adrenaline kicked in. An old-fashioned three point play by Brea Lamb put Hulbert up 38-35, and less than a minute later, Lily Brown cashed in from long distance to make it 41-35. But Tom Osburn’s Lady Hornets wouldn’t go away. They battled back to within one, 41-40.
Another basket by the Lady Riders put them up 43-40. Following a defensive rebound by Hulbert, probably the play of the game occured. Dillin Stilwell was dribbling down court, deftly avoiding Cave Springs defenders, while attempting to use up the clock. Instead, she hit an open Brea Lamb cutting to the basket for an easy layup. The final 1:25 was mostly made up of missed free throws, and a basket by Cave Springs with :50 left on the clock, and that’s how it ended, 45-42, Hulbert.
Cook led all scorers with 19 points, Lamb and Teague each chipped in eight, Brown finished with six, Maddy Potts added two, and White and Stilwell each made a free throw.
Hulbert made five three-pointers, and were 8-of-16 from the free throw line. Cave Springs made two treys, and missed all six of their free throw attempts.
“We haven’t played in a week and a half,” Cave Springs Coach Tom Osborn said of his 4-8 girls. “It’s hard to get games in. Tonight’s the first JV game we’ve played.” Cave’s JV girls won the JV game by two points.
Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said he was glad to see his girls take the lead and hang on for the win. “The week off last week really showed tonight,” he said. “I was proud of the girls fighting back, getting the lead, and the win.
“We were very rusty tonight, we had a couple of girls out, and a couple of girls kinda cold shooting tonight. When we got our big freshman, Calan Teague, in there, she really made a difference,” he said. “She is 5 '11 ``, and is a big presence inside. She got several rebounds, and some putbacks.
“When I really felt we had it was when Dillin (Stilwell) made that great pass. That was really nice,” McClure said.
Stilwell was asked about the pass, and about the week layoff. “I was trying to slow it down, use up the clock because we were ahead, then I saw (Lamb) break open on the cut, and I passed it to her for the layup,” she said. About the week off, Stilwell said, “We’re really out of shape, and it showed.”
The Lady Riders are a young team, having no seniors on the roster, and several freshmen. They will take their 5-8 record to the Mounds Tournament this weekend, where they will open with Wewoka at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
